Roshan Digital Account: Ready for a changing world

Ahmed Ali should be a happy man. He’s just secured a promotion at the software house that he’s worked hard for, his colleagues look up to him and he’s finally upgraded to a two bed apartment in Sharjah.

But he’s a bit worried. His younger sister’s wedding is around the corner and he needs to get his savings home to Gujrat in Pakistan fast. Since his father recently retired from his teaching job, he needs to help with the expense of his sister’s marriage.

Ahmed faces a problem common to many. Every year, Pakistanis send around $4.6 billion in remittances from the UAE alone through formal and informal channels. The use of informal fund transfers through the hawala/hundi system is particularly insecure. This system of brokers bypasses formal financial and banking channels and can be unreliable. Transactions can often be delayed with payments not made in full or even get lost during transmission.

Because of all these issues, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) strongly discourages the use of such hawala/hundi brokers.

Help comes from an unexpected quarter. A friend listening to Ahmed’s dilemma relates to the problem instantly, “You know what? I needed to send some money back to Pakistan, quick and easy. I registered for the Roshan Digital Account. It’s so simple. Best of all, it all gets done online and receiver doesn’t even need to visit a bank branch in Pakistan.”

The Roshan Digital Account (RDA) is exactly what Ahmed has been looking for. Designed by the SBP in partnership with eight commercial banks, the account facilitates and ensures faster, cheaper, convenient and efficient remittances to Pakistan.

Signing up for RDA was concluded before Ahmed could imagine. Completing a simple registration process on MCB Bank’s Digital Account Portal, with a simple declaration and a minimum of supporting documents, Ahmed is able to register for the RDA which is enabled two days later.

Ahmed is then able to easily transfer funds to his father’s account at MCB Bank, Circular Road Branch, Gujrat from the comfort of his home without ever having to visit a bank or foreign exchange company branch. His father receives a SMS confirming the transfer on his mobile and proceeds to make several urgent payments.

Later, Ahmed realizes another great benefit linked to the RDA. Basit, Ahmed’s cousin from the US, has been using his RDA to purchase Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPC). At a time when interest rates are close to zero in the US and most of Europe, Basit has invested $10,000 in NPCs and expects profit of $2,000 within three years.

These saving certificates are issued by Government of Pakistan in both foreign and local currency and yield excellent returns. NPCs provide very attractive risk free rates and available in both Pakistan Rupee (PKR) and Us Dollar (USD) denomination. Furthermore, there is no requirement for submission of income tax return filings in Pakistan for Non Resident Pakistanis (NRP) in respect of profit earned on these certificates. A Shariah compliant version is also available.

Both Pakistan and NRPs like Ahmed stand to gain with such initiatives. It is with the joint efforts of the government, the banking sector and other important stakeholders that a strong foundation is being built for a Pakistan that is ready and able to keep pace with a changing world and its dynamics.