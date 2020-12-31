Identifying halal and haram products in the market

An important part of being a Muslim is avoiding food products that may contain non-halal ingredients. Usually, this is not an issue in Islamic countries as these products are not legally sold, but it is still important to have a know-how of the content in a food item before consuming it.

Due to this reason, many brands have been put under speculation. However, in many cases, these are only rumors which end up harming the reputation of a trustworthy and reliable brand.

To prevent such misinformation from arising, it is necessary to quash such rumors and replace them with facts. Read on below to find out which of these rumors were false and which products are completely halal.

Yupi fruit cocktails

As children, we all loved eating Yupi’s jellies and candied treats, so it came as a massive shock when the Ministry of Science and Technology declared it as a haram product due to the inclusion of gelatin in its ingredient list. Although it is unclear whether the gelatin was derived from plant or animal-based sources, Yupi has since amended the product to make sure that the product is halal certified and gelatin is no longer one of the ingredients. Whether it was halal or haram previously, it is certainly halal to consume now.

Lay’s crisps

Who hasn’t heard of the major household brand Lay’s? Perhaps that is why the entire country was left feeling shocked and betrayed when rumors began circulating that Lay’s uses non halal ingredients in its crisps. However, there was no cause for such distress, because Lay’s crisps were never haram to begin with.

The alarm arose over one specific product used in the making of these crisps: E631, a flavor enhancer. The truth is that E631 can be derived from multiple sources, such as plants, fish etc. However, Lay’s clarified that the E631 used in the making of Lay’s crisps was derived from plants and. This fact was later affirmed by SANHA, Pakistan’s halal food certification agency.