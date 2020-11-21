Saturday, November 21, 2020  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1442
The Biggest Sale of the Year comes to a wonderful conclusion!

GyaraGyara2020 saw 150% increase in sale

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
We would like to thank all our customers for their enthusiastic participation & for continuously trusting in Haier products. We are beyond overwhelmed with the response we have received from #GyaraGyara2020 sale. Haier promises to keep serving you better each time & hopes that you will continue to make Haier your number one choice.

With your trust in Haier this #GyaraGyara2020 sale has been a huge success and there has been a 150% increase in the sales compared to last year’s 11.11.

We hope all of you were able to purchase your favorite Haier products during the 11.11 sale. Haier’s commitment to providing you the best products in the market as the leading appliances brand of Pakistan. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with you in the future with more amazing sales coming your way.

Thank you once again for the love & support you have always given us!

For more exciting upcoming sales & promotions stay tuned to our social media platforms.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HaierPakistan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haierpakistanofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HaierPakistan

