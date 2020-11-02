Economically integrating the diaspora

By Muhammad Mansoor

The free movement of the world’s people has become a major force for economic empowerment and social change. Indeed, according to U.N estimates, the boundless productivity of migrants creates nearly a tenth of Global GDP while they represent only 3 % of the world’s population.

The remittances (Est. $554 billion in 2019) they send back home have emerged as a major tool for economic security in developing countries. Pakistan is no exception and the government and state institutions have adopted concerted efforts to improve these inflows at a time when the global economy remains fragile in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through various initiatives, Pakistan has provided platforms to facilitate and ensure faster, cheaper, convenient and efficient remittances into the country. This achieves two major objectives: to improve the inflow of remittances and discourage the use of informal channels. The latter is a particular focus for the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) looking to integrate Pakistan better within the global economy.

In this regard, one of the major challenges faced by Non Resident Pakistanis (NRP) is the lack of convenience and viable channels in operating accounts to meet banking, payment and investment needs inside Pakistan. It has become increasingly clear that digitalization is a potential way to improve financial access to the Pakistani Diaspora while providing a strengthened legitimate channel for foreign currency inflows for improving Pakistan’s trade balance.

As a result, the SBP has spearheaded the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) which has emerged as a product of close collaboration between the SBP and 8 select commercial banks namely MCB Bank Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, Habib Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, Bank AlFalah, Meezan Bank Limited, Samba Bank Limited and Faysal Bank. It envisions a strong, robust platform for NRPs to bank safely and efficiently in their homeland. Through the platform, Pakistanis around the globe can open and operate a digital account without having to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan has an extremely low gross savings rate (as a percentage of GDP), even in the region. According to the World Bank, the gross saving rate for Pakistan in 2018 was 11.5 percent. This is quite low when compared to South Asian countries with gross savings rate in Bangladesh touching 33 percent, Nepal hitting 48 percent and India standing at around 31 percent. This is indicative of our spending behavior and a strong preference of Pakistanis to keep savings in cash holdings thereby negatively impacting the formal economy.

It is therefore vital that the Pakistani Diaspora looks upon Pakistan as a viable option for maintaining their savings. They are provided a golden opportunity to invest in the lucrative Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) issued by the Government of Pakistan with the RDA. At a time, when return on saving instruments is low/stagnant in many regions of the world such as Europe, NPCs provide very attractive risk free rates and available in both Pakistan Rupee (PKR) and US Dollar (USD) Denomination. Nonresident Pakistanis may open their respective account in other currencies as well, however will need to incur conversion charges as the certificates are available in PKR and USD denomination.

Furthermore, no filling of tax return is required. A Shariah compliant version has also been launched.

Furthermore, NRPs can also stimulate Pakistan’s economy by stock investments on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). Once an NRP has made his account, he can easily invest in the stock market through facilitation by the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) as it connects the stock market to the banks associated with the RDA.

It is self-evident that the integration of Non Resident Pakistanis into the formal banking sector can reap rich economic dividends. For this to succeed, the government, banking sector and other important stakeholders must continue to maintain the positive momentum gained from initiatives like the Roshan Digital Account and Naya Pakistan Certificates.