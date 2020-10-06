MyDokkan.com – one-stop shop for anything from needle to gadgets

MyDokkan is an online store that allows you to shop from a needle to gadgets, it’s a one stop-store where consumer’s convenience is given priority. It is simple and easy to navigate website is designed to cater to the audience from all socio-economic backgrounds.

Why shop at Mydokkan?

When it comes to online shopping, what is your major concern? We are pretty sure product reliability is the main thing, what is shown in the picture should be delivered the same! And we can vouch that mydokkan makes sure quality is not compromised, they have due diligence on their vendors, so you get what you order. After choosing a product, you need to be assured they deliver in the city or town you are living in, and yes they deliver not just nationally but internationally as well. After delivery affirmation all you need is to have safe and secure payment options, well they have different payment options to fit everyone’s preferences. Not just they offer a great variety of products but they have constant ongoing sales and discounts to keep benefiting customers. Still, confused about how to place an order? Or the product inquiry? Well, they have a pretty decent live chat option. All in all this website is a blessing when it comes to seamless customer experience.

What we like about this e-commerce store is, it’s not just there on the internet to make revenue, in fact, it is helping people sell their products with better outcomes. It’s a good place to market or sell your product as they are investing a good amount in projecting their vendor’s products so that makes it easy to find buyers or reaching out to potential customers. They offer augmented vendor based portal to that vendors has more liberty. Their initial check and balance system is strong enough to prevent fake-orders as the screen out and verify from the customers before delivering a product which is not the case with big portals hence vendors losses a good amount of money but here at mydokkan it is made sure that the vendor is not at financial risk. Their feedback system helps vendors improve their services, which is also a great way to filter out end user’s needs and requirements.

We have been hearing this complaint from many vendors of different big e-commerce stores, that how it is quite a struggle when it comes to payment clearance well not at mydokkan since they have a very efficient payment system to make sure your cash flow is not disturbed! Best of all is, it’s easy to get on board with them. They understand logistics is the backbone of any e-commerce store if you fail to provide a hassle-free system to both your customers and vendors then you are surly winning it and we can safely say this they are taking great care in this regard. Even better they are ISO-9001-2015 certified

Let’s give back to the community

We deeply respect and appreciate organizations that take proper care of corporate social responsibility. Naturally giving back to your community not just gives you a sense of social-economical connection with your society but it also adds value to your brand integrity, we are pleased to share that mydokkan is making sure to contribute to social development.

They are supporting universities, foundations, and Pakistan’s development projects. While you are shopping at Mydokkan you are helping and supporting at the other end, they are officially registered with Al Akhyar foundation. Minimum 100 rupees from your every purchase goes to charity.