MasterCard and Silk Bank join hands to drive digital payments in Pakistan

Payments technology leader MasterCard has announced a partnership with Silk bank to expand credit card issuance in Pakistan, which will help increase the purchasing power and accelerate digital payment adoption in the market. The collaboration will see Silk bank rolling out innovative new credit card programs for consumers in Pakistan. Silk bank will be able to reach more customers through MasterCard’s network, technology and insights, improving digital access and ultimately delivering safer, simpler, and smarter payment solutions to more people across the country.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), credit cards currently only contribute 3.8 percent towards the total number of payment cards in the country. The potential for growth is further highlighted given SBP’s recent initiative to increase the maximum limit for credit cards per customer. As an issuer, Silk bank is focusing on driving credit card issuance in the country by providing unmatched service and innovation features to i its cardholders.

“As digitization positively transforms the payments landscape in Pakistan, the need for safe, seamless, diversified banking products is increasing. Our partnership with Silk bank will encourage growth in card usage and electronic payments, making transactions more convenient, secure and efficient for people in the country. MasterCard is committed to effective collaborations that advance the digital economy and extend payment infrastructure, and we’re delighted to partner with Silk bank to further make this a reality,” said Atyab Tahir, Country Manager, Pakistan, MasterCard.

Naveed Mushtaq, Business Head – Credit Cards (Issuance & Acceptance) at Silk bank added: “The financial services industry is currently going through a rapid transformation as customer expectations evolve in -line with technological advancements. Silk bank has laid paramount importance to the digitization and it is one of the cornerstones of our strategy. We aspire to become the frontrunners of digital transformation in the country and have been actively engaged in introducing innovative products and services in our quest to transform the way we do business. We continue to actively grow our credit card base by focusing on new consumer segments and engaging value-driven offerings. Our partnership with MasterCard will support our efforts to enable convenient digital payments for our credit card and banking consumers, as well as helping us to roll out new products that meet consumers’ diversified needs.”