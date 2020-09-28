How Dawlance and Turkey’s Arcelik are contributing to strengthening the healthcare infrastructure of Pakistan

On March 11, 2020, COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic spreading at an uncontrollable pace and infecting millions. In April, Arçelik Turkey joined forces with the Turkish Ministry of Health and Ministry of Industry and Commerce and collaborated with major technology businesses in Turkey to produce life-saving respiratory ventilators on a not-for-profit basis. Arçelik is Europe’s second-largest manufacturing concern of home appliances and houses an innovation center in Turkey, known as the Arçelik Garage. A team of 120 engineers used the rapid prototyping facilities there to design, produce and test the initial ventilator prototype in just 2 weeks; and by June, 5,000 such devices were produced in one of Arçelik’s Turkey factories to meet domestic and international demand.

Dawlance, a leading manufacturer of home appliances in Pakistan and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arçelik Turkey, received 10 of those ventilators to be donated to major hospitals in Pakistan. Dawlance donated 2 ventilators to the NDMA COVID Hospital Islamabad; 2 ventilators each to The Indus Hospital Karachi and SIUT Karachi, 2 ventilators each to Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital Lahore while 1 ventilator was donated to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar and 1 ventilator to DOW Hospital Karachi (Ojha Campus). Furthermore, under its initiative for social-development, which carries an extensive framework for addressing healthcare, education, awareness, and environmental sustainability challenges on a mass scale; Dawlance donated a large number of air-conditioners, microwave ovens, refrigerators, incubation chambers, and other similar appliances to healthcare institutions all over Pakistan. These incubation-chambers and PPEs were produced within the factories of Dawlance to protect the medical professionals from direct exposure to the virus.

Among the major appliances, refrigerators and deep freezers were used to store COVID kits under prescribed temperature of -20 degree Celsius while other appliances were used in the hospitals, mobile testing vans and High-Dependency Units

The home appliances producer did not just stop here, but also donated personal protective equipment to frontline healthcare professionals to better enable them in their fight against the public health crisis. This was a commitment Dawlance-Arçelik undertook to improve the healthcare infrastructure of the country, initiating through its contributions and encouraging Pakistan’s resourceful corporate sector along the way to help minimize the socio-economic impact of COVID-19. It is also important to mention that the life-saving ventilators donated by Arçelik to its subsidiary Dawlance are also a strong testimony of the resilient bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey and shows the latter’s understanding of better equipping Pakistan’s healthcare industry, especially in the wake of such a pandemic like COVID-19.