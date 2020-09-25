Daraz partners with SAMAA TV to hold annual seller conference virtually

Pakistan’s leading e-commerce platform Daraz is holding its annual Seller Summit online this year for its 50,000 plus sellers across the country and the event will be produced and streamed by SAMAA TV.

Like businesses across Pakistan, Daraz too went into lockdown in March-April when COVID-19 started to spread. There was a complete halt to operations. Slowly, after talking with the government, the next step was to open up delivery for essentials and then operations fully resumed. The Seller Summit will thus be preparing the brand’s thousands of sellers for the next three months, October, November, December or OND, as Daraz refers to it.

The digital event will be hosted by Sidra Iqbal and Daraz CMO Muhammad Ammar Hassan. Key speakers

include CEO Bjarke Mikkelsen and MD Ehsan Saya. Guest speakers are Asad Umar, federal minister for planning, development, reforms and special initiatives, and Fawad Choudhry, federal minister for science and technology.

The speakers will be helping sellers understand the importance of OND, how to get ready for it, seller operations and customer service, assortments and guidance on increasing sales. The event will culminate in the announcement of the Winners of Seller Awards.

The summit will focus on how Daraz sellers are important, how the brand benefits from them and what they gain from being part of the community. Daraz believes that small and medium businesses are the backbone of the economy.

Sellers who participate in the summit will learn how to keep customers happy by working on their operational KPIs. Discussions will be held on crucial elements such as Out-of-Stock Cancellations and order processing time. Sellers will be shown how to evaluate customer feedback through the Daraz ratings and reviews system and understanding their customer needs through the Daraz Market Insights Handbook.

Daraz worked to support the e-commerce ecosystem during COVID-19 by launching the Seller Humqadam Stimulus Program to support the community. It partnered up with HBL to provide more opportunities to sellers across Pakistan with zero commissions for SMEs, zero payment processing fees, waivers and rations assistance among other initiatives.

It also continues to invest in its sellers with dedicated support for new ones, tutorials and certifications on Daraz University and the dissemination of information on new ecommerce tools and online training and webinars.

Daraz was launched in 2012 and has since become the number one e-commerce company in Pakistan and leading across South-East Asia. It is owned by Alibaba Group Holding Limited. It has over 5 million customers a month.