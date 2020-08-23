Responsible Corporate Citizenship for a Progressive Pakistan

Amidstthe economic ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become even easierto blame the government for the current circumstances – but there is onebusiness leader who thinks we can do better than that.
“The private sector has to step in, it is our duty to help,” says Ahmad Ghulamhussain,CEO of APAG (Pvt.) Ltd., outlining the importance of Corporate SocialResponsibility and the role that Pakistani companies need to now play incontributing to the solution – rather than the problem.
Thefirst step in fulfilling that responsibility, is taking care of theorganization’s own people – ensuring a safe and healthy workplace for them,facilitating testing, and complying with all requisite SOPs – but once thatrequirement is taken care of, Mr. Ghulamhussain feels that the company also hasa responsibility to fellow citizens.
Respondingto the disparate effects of the COVID-19 lockdown on the most under-privileged,the company’s flagship brand, Soya Supreme, changed its thematic campaign ‘ThoraAur Khao,’ which was launched in 2019, to ‘Thora AurKhilao’ – usingits advertising platforms to promote meal-sharing and charitable distribution,a practice that APAG also generously partook in throughout the campaign, makingsure its messaging was duly backed by its own actions.
AhmadGhulamhussain’s perspective on CSR is a refreshing break from convention –which states that under economic duress, companies should lower their expenses,not raise them. But he believes that recessions, while difficult, should infact be viewed as opportunities in crisis – to revaluate, plan, and become a moreefficient organization.
Throughoutits history, APAG and Soya Supreme, have been consistent in their support forimpact-enabled initiatives and social welfare organizations, providing bothdirect monetary support as well as subsidized rates to facilitate foodoperations.
Thelist of APAG’s beneficiaries includes names such as Indus Hospital, SpecialOlympics Pakistan, Mary Adelaide Leprosy Centre, House of Hope, Children CancerHospital and SOS etc.
Butmore than just responding to crises, under Ahmad Ghulamhussain’s leadership,APAG has also been proactively involved in setting up its own internalcapabilities to launch initiatives and solve public challenges… such ascleanliness.
“When I see educated people throwing trash outside of their cars... wecan’t blame the government for it”
As part of the Clean Up Karachi initiative, APAG took on the responsibility of cleaning up the area outside its factory in the SITE area, with regular follow up cleaning drives to ensure that the effort is sustainable, and not just a singular event. The flagship CSR project that the company runs, however, is Soya Supreme’s ‘Neikiki Recipe’ – where every Ramazan, the brand partners with a worthy charitable institute – to provide daily meals to thousands of people.
Thisyear, because of the Covid-19 lockdown, the company modified the programme toinclude ration-distribution among families in need of assistance – maintainingthe requirement of social distancing, while serving the underserved.
But the CEO is well aware that any meaningful change takes its time and will only be possible as a result of sustained effort – involving every Pakistani, in their own capacity. There is no other way.
Aswe collectively more forward into a post-pandemic future, let us find strengthand optimism in examples such as APAG, and in business leaders such as Mr.Ghulamhussain – whose history of positive contribution can remind us to startthinking in terms of what we can do around ourselves to enable change – ratherthan what is being done, everywhere else.
As for the immediate circumstances, which still may seem quite uncertain – let us remind each other that the whole world is in this together, and it is together, that we will overcome this.
As the Persian saying goes: ‘This too shall pass’