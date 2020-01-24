Lipton’s new TVC reminds us of simpler moments in life

It’s an effort to give back to the society

As life is getting busier with each passing day, taking out time for your loved ones is getting harder too. It might just be because we have not set our priorities straight, or because we don’t know how to manage everything in our daily routines. For whatever reasons, it does feel like life becomes monotonous and there isn’t much to look forward to everyday when you don’t know how to make the most of your time.

It is a given that the most joy you feel is in the small moments that you get to experience with your family. These are the moments that stay with you forever. Lipton, one of the country’s biggest tea brands, identifies them and highlights the importance of enjoying little things in life with its latest TVC. The TVC managed to take social media by storm with its progressive message, and helped us understand where we are going wrong.

The story of the ad is heartwarming yet straightforward and successfully tugs at our heartstrings. It starts with a father and his daughter playing on a lazy Sunday when suddenly the dad receives a call from work. The father leaves to fulfill his work obligations, and the little girl is left heartbroken.

This paints a perfect picture of most of our lives these days. Work to home to work again; we hardly find the time to live in the moment and pay attention to people who are around us- the people who matter. Though, if we take out the time and sit with people who matter, we would live better. Lipton’s new TVC brings this beautiful message of togetherness and helps us reevaluate our priorities.