Thursday, December 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1441
Ab khelo live with TECNO Cricket Superstar

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2019 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Smartphone manufacturer TECNO has once again united the nation with a tremendous campaign of the year. The Cricket Superstar challenge was recently broadcasted live on all media and social media platforms gathering all the needed attention.

One major reason for this campaign becoming popular is the connection it has developed with cricket. The cherry on top is the involvement of the two famous faces in campaign: Shoaib Akhtar and Hassan Ali. People are extremely happy to see them together on the pitch.

Their signature celebration style always lightens up the atmosphere on ground. Now people are making videos on TikTok under ‘TecnoStar’ Music taking a quick magical spin and changing their regular outfit to the classic cricket appearance with a statement style similar to the cricket stars demonstrating the challenge.

So far, the campaign has reached 25 million views on TikTok and is already winning hearts with its flawless plot. The challenge has been put forward to the whole community of tiktokers.

Just like any other campaign, famous TikTok stars are posting their own videos copying the signature styles of these celebrities with a hashtag #CricketSuperstar. The TikTok video with maximum likes will qualify for exciting gift hampers and mobile phones by TECNO.

Videos recently posted on social media are also extremely catchy, fun and creative. Everyone is trying to perform differently.

TECNO has always engaged its users with such campaigns. It believes that these campaigns boost the brand image as well as help build up a loyal customer base.

The Cricket Superstar challenge is so far the most followed social media trend of 2019. Both the stars have asked everyone to be a part of this game to win exciting prizes along with a chance to meet different famous personalities as the campaign proceeds.

So, hurry up! You have until December 28 to participate in this challenge.

 
