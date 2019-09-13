Jazz celebrates silver jubilee with memories and surprises

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading mobile network operator has reached an exciting milestone. The largest telecom company of Pakistan celebrates 25 years of delivering successful and innovative solutions to the industry, its customers and the country.

Jazz, since its inception, has been committed to supporting the growth of the digital economy of Pakistan. Today, every third mobile user in the country is a Jazz user. The fact that the company has the largest data user base at over 36.5 million is testament to the network’s technical superiority. Jazz has also been awarded the fastest 4G network in Pakistan three times in a row by Ookla Speedtest.

“Jazz was launched with a promise of connecting Pakistan and 25 years on, we empower 60 million Pakistanis through the country’s largest voice and data network, high-speed mobile internet, innovative VAS offerings and financial services,” says Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim. “Our journey has been about focusing on access even in the remotest regions, a customer-centric approach and a commitment to affordable digital tools for all.”

There is no question that Jazz has always been ahead of the game in the telecom sector. But the company wants to remind you that this is only the beginning of a great journey that will continue for another 25 years and more. As such, Jazz intends to celebrate its silver jubilee with the idea that – Abhi tou sirf shuru’at hai aglay 25 bhi sath hain! [This is just the beginning, the next 25 years are ours too].

To convey this message, a TVC has been shot in four exquisite locations across Pakistan. The film showcases how Jazz has been defying the norms and changing the digital landscape of the country for years and is geared to take on the future with the millennial youth right by its side.

Additionally, Jazz is set to launch a campaign on Instagram to let you win exciting prizes. Based on the theme of nostalgia, Jazz is asking its users to share memorable experiences from the past. This will run parallel to another campaign, which asks users to share their vision of a futuristic Pakistan. Those who share their favourite memory with Jazz from the past 25 years will be in line to get a giveaway for the best story.

The game doesn’t end here though. Affordable services are the foundation of what Jazz provides for its users. On this important anniversary, Jazz is also launching a new revamped website while offering its valuable customers a generous 25% off on the Weekly Mega Super Duper bundle. They can get 10 GB data, 5000 Jazz/Warid mins, 5000 SMS & 50 off-net minutes all in just Rs.222.

Jazz has grown from a small telecom company to the country’s largest mobile network operator and an internationally recognized company within a span of just 25 years. It merits praise for its contribution to national prosperity by bringing connectivity in Pakistan to a whole new level. Jazz has benefited millions, contributed to knowledge creation and strengthened the country’s economy through FDIs.

When we think of digital revolution in Pakistan, we think of Jazz. As the company’s eyes are set on an even more promising future of digital advancement & innovation, where every Pakistani can achieve their dreams, we congratulate Jazz on this milestone.