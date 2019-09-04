Dew Gamers Arena 2.0 surpasses expectations, at par with international gaming tournament

Five teams made it to the finals of the Dew Gamers Arena 2019. The event was held on Saturday at Lahore’s Expo Centre.

Team Bablu, Gaming Hub and Recreational Hazard were crowned the champions of PUBG, Counter Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA2. They took home a cash prize of Rs1 million each and the top five teams received Samsung Galaxy A50 phones.

More than 1250 teams competed in the two-month long tournament.

Gamers from all over Pakistan were invited to the event. The competition was witnessed live, with the crowd cheering for their favourite teams.

The hosts, Faizanul Haq and RJ Shehzad, kept the people entertained.

Many celebrities graced the event too. Irfan Junejo, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ushna Shah, Emaad Irfaani, Alyzeh Gabol and Kinza Razzaq showed their support for the players during the event.

There was something for everyone who came to the event. VR games, Play Station, Kinect and even old-school arcade games were easily available for everyone to play and enjoy.

The tournament had a line-up of incredible musicians. Rindanum, Fake Shamans, Pepsi Battle of the Bands winner AUJ and Ali Azmat-the pioneer of Pakistan’s music industry- won the audience’s heart with their performances.

Mountain Dew has been supporting the gaming industry and provided a platform for the event.

PUBG Mobile was a new addition to this year’s tournament. Pakistan won the championship twice in a row