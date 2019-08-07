Honor unveils flagship smartphone Honor 20 Pro

After a successful unveiling in London recently, Honor has announced the regional launch of HONOR 20 PRO. The Google Play-certified HONOR 20 PRO will be available at all leading retailers across Pakistan from August 17.

The company announced the pre-booking phase for Honor 20 Pro at the launch event held in Karachi at Ambrosia on Monday. The pre-booking will continue till August 17, when the device will become commercially available across all channels.

You can pre-book the Honor 20 Pro for just Rs99,999 and get HONOR SoundStone Bluetooth speakers with it. Pre-book now from your nearest smartphone or book online from Honor’s official e-commerce partner Daraz.pk: http://bit.ly/Honor20Pro-PreBook

The event was attended by celebrities and the flagship phone was revealed after a brief keynote by the management.

HONOR has confirmed that the 20 Series will also be getting the upcoming Android Q update soon including the HONOR 20 PRO, showing the company’s commitment to deliver the most updated Android experience.

HONOR 20 PRO’s new holographic design creates subtle patterns on the back of the phone as the light hits it.

The device sets a new standard by combining a quad-camera module at the back that gives you an option to choose between the super wide-angle lens for epic landscape shots, telephoto lens for ultra-clear zoom, macro-lens for up-close beauty and main camera for capturing everyday moments. One of the highest-ever ranked smartphone camera with a 111 DXOMARK.

Honor 20 Pro comes with an all-view display with a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio and 6.26-inch hole-punch display with FHD+ resolution. The device is powered by Kirin 980 Processor and runs on 8GB RAM. The phone has 256GB internal storage.

The phones feature a side fingerprint sensor, 4000mAh battery with USB Type C port and a Graphene cooling sheet technology.

Find out more here: http://bit.ly/Honor20Pro-PK