Honor 20 Pro now available across all channels

Honor announced on Thursday the commercial availability of HONOR 20 Pro.

The phone, available in Phantom Black and Phantom Blue colours, retails for Rs99,999.

Honor 20 Pro is all set to create a stir in the region with its benchmark camera capabilities as it was given 111 points by DxOMark, the 2nd highest score attained by any smartphone. DxOMark is considered the gold standard benchmark for camera quality in the industry.

“We live in a very digitalised and hyper-connected world, where your smartphone is your primary gateway to a world of endless possibilities,” said President Honor MEA Chris Sun Baigong. “The HONOR 20 PRO has reimagined the smartphone camera in ways that were not possible a decade ago, allowing professional photographers and enthusiasts to express their creativity and capture their life moments in ultra-clarity, low-lit environment and in beautiful detail.”

Exquisite design for a stylish lifestyle

Honor 20 Pro is the first Honor product to introduce the Dynamic Holographic glass back. The glass back cover is crafted through an industry-first Triple 3D Mesh technology. As light hits the glass back, light is reflected and refracted in all directions giving the phone a depth-inducing optical effect that sets the Honor 20 Pro apart from its predecessors.

Camera with 2nd Highest DxOMark score

Honor 20 Pro impressive DxOMark score puts it in close competition with other smartphone heavyweights. As the latest member of the Honor-N series, the Honor 20 Pro is equipped with a Sony IMX586 48MP AI Quad Camera and f/1.4 wide aperture. In the most recent OTA (over-the-air) upgrade, Honor 20 Pro also comes with Ultra-High ISO Sensitivity, which provides a better low-light photography experience.

An all-round and unmatched smartphone experience

Honor 20 Pro’s 7nm Kirin 980 AI chipset gives the device its speed and cutting-edge performance. The phone is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that can support a full-day uninterrupted use while its super-large 256GB storage provides the headroom for extreme demands.

Honor 20 Pro also boasts GPU Turbo 3.0 – a feature that enhances the device’s gaming capabilities by offering users with richer visual and tactile experience. The device comes with a Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound system, one that supports most wired and wireless earphones allowing a more conducive audio environment.

The campaign titled “Capture Wonder” encapsulates a key promise to its end-users enabling you to capture your magic moments in explicit detail in everyday scenarios so you can make the most of the lens capabilities and cease your special moments.