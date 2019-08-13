Eid online food festival: Crispy Flakes Mutton Chops

The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max
As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Crispy Flakes Mutton Chops with Lebanese sauce recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.
RECIPE
Ingredients
Raw papaya - 3 tbsp
Ginger garlic paste - ¾ tbsp
Chilli sauce - 1 tbsp
Soya sauce - 1 tbsp
Salt – to taste
White pepper powder - ¾ tbsp
Mutton chops - ½ kg
Eggs - 5
Crushed Black Pepper - ½ tsp
Corn flour - 1 cup
Preparation
Add papaya paste in mutton chops and mix well
Now add salt, white pepper, black pepper, chilli sauce, soya sauce and ginger garlic paste in chops
Marinate for 1 hour
Coat chops with corn flour
Then coat with egg (beated with salt and pepper) and corn flakes. Repeat this method
In a deep pan add oil and heat well.
Now put chops and fry them until tender and golden in colour.
Lebanese sauce
Ingredients
Garlic paste – 1 tbsp
Lemon juice - ¾ tbsp
Salt – to taste
Oil - ½ cup
Egg white - 1
Preparation
In a food processor add garlic paste, salt and lemon juice and blend it well.
Add oil in 3 parts so here is the first part blend until smooth.
Second part in oil pulse for 30 seconds.
Add third part of oil blend 5-10 seconds.
Last add egg white and blend for 30 seconds.
Enjoy delicious mutton chops with Lebanese dip on Eidul Azha