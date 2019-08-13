Tuesday, August 13, 2019  | 11 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Eid online food festival: Crispy Flakes Mutton Chops

47 mins ago
 
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max



As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Crispy Flakes Mutton Chops with Lebanese sauce recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.

RECIPE

Ingredients

Raw papaya - 3 tbsp

Ginger garlic paste - ¾ tbsp

Chilli sauce - 1 tbsp

Soya sauce - 1 tbsp

Salt – to taste

White pepper powder - ¾ tbsp

Mutton chops - ½ kg

Eggs - 5

Crushed Black Pepper - ½ tsp

Corn flour - 1 cup

Preparation

  1. Add papaya paste in mutton chops and mix well

  2. Now add salt, white pepper, black pepper, chilli sauce, soya sauce and ginger garlic paste in chops

  3. Marinate for 1 hour

  4. Coat chops with corn flour

  5. Then coat with egg (beated with salt and pepper) and corn flakes. Repeat this method

  6. In a deep pan add oil and heat well.

  7. Now put chops and fry them until tender and golden in colour.


Lebanese sauce

Ingredients

Garlic paste – 1 tbsp

Lemon juice - ¾ tbsp

Salt – to taste

Oil - ½ cup

Egg white - 1

Preparation

  1. In a food processor add garlic paste, salt and lemon juice and blend it well.

  2. Add oil in 3 parts so here is the first part blend until smooth.

  3. Second part in oil pulse for 30 seconds.

  4. Add third part of oil blend 5-10 seconds.

  5. Last add egg white and blend for 30 seconds.


Enjoy delicious mutton chops with Lebanese dip on Eidul Azha
 
