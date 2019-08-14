Wednesday, August 14, 2019  | 12 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Sponsored Content

Eid online food festival: Chilli beef filling pie

2 hours ago
 
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max



As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Crispy Flakes Mutton Chops (NAME OF THE RECIPE) recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max

RECIPE

Ingredients

Potatoes - ½ KG

Butter - 1 tbsp

Egg yolk - 1

Salt – to taste

Black pepper powder - 1 tsp

Milk - ½ cup

Cheddar cheese - ¼ cup

Oil - ½ cup

Garlic (chopped) - ½ tbsp

Onion (chopped) - 1 medium

Mince meat (beef) 750 grams

Salt – to taste

Black pepper powder – 1 tsp

Tomato paste – 2 tbsp

Capsicum (chopped) - 1 medium

Carrot (chopped) - 1 medium

All purpose flour - 1 tbsp

Thyme (To sprinkle)

Preparation

Mashed potatoes:

  1. Mash Potatoes.

  2. Add butter, cheddar cheese, milk, egg yolk, salt & black pepper.

  3. Mix well all the ingredients.


Minced meat:

  1. In a pan, add oil, garlic & onions & sauté until translucent

  2. Add minced meat, salt & pepper & cook for 5 minutes

  3. Add tomato paste, capsicum, carrots & cook until tender.

  4. Add all-purpose flour & bring to a simmer until mixture thickens.

  5. Transfer into a baking dish.

  6. Spread potato mixture.


7.     Bake for 20-25 minutes in pre heated oven at 400F (200C).
 
