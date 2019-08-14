Eid online food festival: Chilli beef filling pie

The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max
As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate's Eid online food festival, we bring you Crispy Flakes Mutton Chops (NAME OF THE RECIPE) recipe.
RECIPE
Ingredients
Potatoes - ½ KG
Butter - 1 tbsp
Egg yolk - 1
Salt – to taste
Black pepper powder - 1 tsp
Milk - ½ cup
Cheddar cheese - ¼ cup
Oil - ½ cup
Garlic (chopped) - ½ tbsp
Onion (chopped) - 1 medium
Mince meat (beef) 750 grams
Salt – to taste
Black pepper powder – 1 tsp
Tomato paste – 2 tbsp
Capsicum (chopped) - 1 medium
Carrot (chopped) - 1 medium
All purpose flour - 1 tbsp
Thyme (To sprinkle)
Preparation
Mashed potatoes:
Mash Potatoes.
Add butter, cheddar cheese, milk, egg yolk, salt & black pepper.
Mix well all the ingredients.
Minced meat:
In a pan, add oil, garlic & onions & sauté until translucent
Add minced meat, salt & pepper & cook for 5 minutes
Add tomato paste, capsicum, carrots & cook until tender.
Add all-purpose flour & bring to a simmer until mixture thickens.
Transfer into a baking dish.
Spread potato mixture.
7. Bake for 20-25 minutes in pre heated oven at 400F (200C).