Eid online food festival: Chilli beef filling pie

Mash Potatoes.

Add butter, cheddar cheese, milk, egg yolk, salt & black pepper.

Mix well all the ingredients.





In a pan, add oil, garlic & onions & sauté until translucent

Add minced meat, salt & pepper & cook for 5 minutes

Add tomato paste, capsicum, carrots & cook until tender.

Add all-purpose flour & bring to a simmer until mixture thickens.

Transfer into a baking dish.

Spread potato mixture.



Potatoes - ½ KGButter - 1 tbspEgg yolk - 1Salt – to tasteBlack pepper powder - 1 tspMilk - ½ cupCheddar cheese - ¼ cupOil - ½ cupGarlic (chopped) - ½ tbspOnion (chopped) - 1 mediumMince meat (beef) 750 gramsSalt – to tasteBlack pepper powder – 1 tspTomato paste – 2 tbspCapsicum (chopped) - 1 mediumCarrot (chopped) - 1 mediumAll purpose flour - 1 tbspThyme (To sprinkle)Mashed potatoes:Minced meat:7. Bake for 20-25 minutes in pre heated oven at 400F (200C).