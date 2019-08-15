Eid online food festival: Beef Motia Pulao

The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max



In a chopper add minced beef, ginger garlic paste, red chilly powder, salt, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, Garam Masala, green chilies, fresh coriander.

Chop until well combined

Make small balls and fry until golden brown.

In a pan add 1 tbsp of oil, cabbage, capsicum, Soya sauce, black pepper

Cook for 5 min

For Pulao add oil in pan add bay leaf, cumin seeds, garlic, round red chilies, potatoes (fries).

Fry for 5 min.

Add 3 cups of water, salt, cover the pan and cook for 5 min

Add rice and cook for 10 to 15 min.

Add vegetables, meat balls

Cook for 10 min



TOPICS:

Minced beef – 250gGinger garlic paste – 1 tbspRed chilli powder - ¾ tbspSalt – to tasteTurmeric powder - ½ tspCumin seeds (roasted) ½ tbspGaram masala – 1 tspGreen chillies - 3 - 4Fresh coriander - ¼ cupOil - ½ cupCabbage - 1 mediumCapsicum – 2 smallBlack pepper powder – 1 tspSoya sauce 1 tbspOil - ¾ cupCumin seeds - ½ tspGarlic - ½ tspRound red chilli 4Bay leaf -Potato – 4-5Water – 3 cupsSalt – to tasteRice - 2 ½ CUP