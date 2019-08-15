Thursday, August 15, 2019  | 13 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Eid online food festival: Beef Motia Pulao

1 hour ago
 
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max



As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Beef Motia Pulao recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.

RECIPE

Ingredients

Minced beef – 250g

Ginger garlic paste – 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder - ¾  tbsp

Salt – to taste

Turmeric powder - ½ tsp

Cumin seeds (roasted) ½  tbsp

Garam masala – 1 tsp

Green chillies - 3 - 4

Fresh coriander - ¼  cup

Oil - ½ cup

Cabbage - 1 medium

Capsicum – 2 small

Black pepper powder – 1 tsp

Soya sauce 1 tbsp

Oil - ¾ cup

Cumin seeds - ½ tsp

Garlic - ½ tsp

Round red chilli 4

Bay leaf -

Potato – 4-5

Water – 3 cups

Salt – to taste

Rice - 2 ½ CUP

Preparation

  1. In a chopper add minced beef, ginger garlic paste, red chilly powder, salt, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, Garam Masala, green chilies, fresh coriander.

  2. Chop until well combined

  3. Make small balls and fry until golden brown.

  4. In a pan add 1 tbsp of oil,  cabbage, capsicum, Soya sauce, black pepper

  5. Cook for 5 min

  6. For Pulao add oil in pan add bay leaf, cumin seeds, garlic, round red chilies, potatoes (fries).

  7. Fry for 5 min.

  8. Add 3 cups of water, salt, cover the pan and cook for 5 min

  9. Add rice and cook for 10 to 15 min.

  10. Add vegetables, meat balls

  11. Cook for 10 min

 
