Thursday, August 15, 2019 | 13 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
193 people lost their lives in Pakistan monsoon rains
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
There can never be any compromise on Kashmir: army chief
Pakistan summons Indian envoy on ceasefire violations
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Sponsored Content
Eid online food festival: Beef Motia Pulao
Sponsored Content
1 hour ago
The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max
As part of SAMAA digital and Tastemate’s Eid online food festival, we bring you Beef Motia Pulao recipe. The food festival is presented by Ariel, powered by Knorr and Lemon Max.
RECIPE
Ingredients
Minced beef – 250g
Ginger garlic paste – 1 tbsp
Red chilli powder - ¾ tbsp
Salt – to taste
Turmeric powder - ½ tsp
Cumin seeds (roasted) ½ tbsp
Garam masala – 1 tsp
Green chillies - 3 - 4
Fresh coriander - ¼ cup
Oil - ½ cup
Cabbage - 1 medium
Capsicum – 2 small
Black pepper powder – 1 tsp
Soya sauce 1 tbsp
Oil - ¾ cup
Cumin seeds - ½ tsp
Garlic - ½ tsp
Round red chilli 4
Bay leaf -
Potato – 4-5
Water – 3 cups
Salt – to taste
Rice - 2 ½ CUP
Preparation
In a chopper add minced beef, ginger garlic paste, red chilly powder, salt, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, Garam Masala, green chilies, fresh coriander.
Chop until well combined
Make small balls and fry until golden brown.
In a pan add 1 tbsp of oil, cabbage, capsicum, Soya sauce, black pepper
Cook for 5 min
For Pulao add oil in pan add bay leaf, cumin seeds, garlic, round red chilies, potatoes (fries).
Fry for 5 min.
Add 3 cups of water, salt, cover the pan and cook for 5 min
Add rice and cook for 10 to 15 min.
Add vegetables, meat balls
Cook for 10 min
TOPICS:
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.