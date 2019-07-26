Foodpanda is now delivering in Bahawalpur

Popular food delivery service Foodpanda has launched its services in Bahawalpur.

Foodpanda will be delivering meals from over 100 restaurant partners directly to the customers’ doorsteps in the city.

In the era of innovation, Foodpanda is enabling people to enjoy their food anywhere and anytime by giving them the experience of a restaurant at home, at work or even outdoors. The service, while creating ease for users, provides restaurant partners the opportunity to acquire new customers.

Celebrating the launch, Foodpanda welcomed individuals from eatery industry, media, food and lifestyle bloggers along with customers.

To announce the launch around the city, Bahawalpur was painted pink with massive Foodpanda steamers and billboards, spreading awareness among the people.

“Foodpanda has been working hard over the past few years to provide fast and fresh delivery to Pakistanis and we are excited to expand our service even further into Sindh, KP and Punjab,” said Foodpanda CEO Nauman Sikandar Mirza. “We look forward to bringing even more restaurants on the platform in the coming months and providing users with convenient access to popular food spots and world-class delivery.”

Speaking on the occasion, Balighur Rehman, former state minister for education and training, said “We welcome Foodpanda to our city with an open heart. Bahawalpur looks forward to the ease of ordering food and we will try our best to provide maximum support and cooperation. We believe that Foodpanda will not only facilitate the public but also boost the local food industry of the city.”

Foodpanda has more than 100 eateries that are accessible in Bahawalpur, including international chains like KFC, Pizza Hut, McDonalds and Subway. Beside these, other local eateries from Bahawalpur are also available on the app.