TECNO Camon i4: top of the range budget-friendly phone

TECNO Mobile’s latest smartphone Camon i4 is a device fully loaded with top-notch features and specification at a reasonable price of Rs21,499.

Design wise, the Camon i4 is a sleek and compact handset with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display that supports resolutions of 720×1520 pixels.

The phone has a non-removable 3400 mAh Li-ion battery.

The highlight of the phone is “Triple Camera” at the back which the company claims is the best camera set-up in price range.

Design and display

The Camon i4 has a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display that has a near 80% screen to body ratio, giving the phone a premium look. The device supports the resolutions of 720×1520 pixels with IPS capacitive touchscreen with the pixel density 271 ppi, providing a clear and detailed visibility of icons and texts even under the direct sunlight.

The Camon i4 has a combination of metal and plastic body which gives the phone a solid and sturdy feel in the hand.

The device weighs approximately 174 grammes and is shipped in four different colours: Midnight Black, Aqua Black, Nebula Black, and Champagne Gold.

Camon i4’s Triple Camera Setup: top feature at this price

Cameras are always an important feature to consider while considering buying a smartphone. If you are looking for a budget friendly smartphone that offers excellent camera performance, then the Camon i4 is a phone that you should consider.

The Camon i4 has an impressive camera set-up. The rear primary camera is 13MP with a secondary camera of 8MP and third 2MP depth sensor.

The triple cameras work together to produce High Dynamic Range and superior quality photos. It also allows you to shoot 1080p videos at 30 seconds per frame.

The overall camera output provides detailed photos with natural colours and decent dynamic range. The only point where it lack is when you shoot in a low light condition. However, that that’s expected of a phone priced just over Rs20,000.

Other camera features include LED flash, panorama, HDR, some AR stickers to animate your selfies and various modes like beauty, bokeh, and AI.

Selfie lovers will get an impressive front-facing camera of 16MP, capable of taking splendid images.

Here are some of the shots we have taken with Camon i4

The front facing lens also doubles as the Face ID for security.

Processor and performance

Under the hood, the Camon i4 is powered by a MediaTek MTK6761 HelioP22 processor, famous for delivering remarkable performance with octa-core processor that runs at a speed of 2.0 paired with Mali-T720 for games and other graphic intensive tasks.

The Camon i4 comes in two variant: 32GB ROM and 3GB RAM or 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM. Along with the dual SIM slots, all the TECNO i4 variants have a dedicated slot for micro SD card which enables you to expand the memory up to 128GB.

The Camon i4 comes with all the necessary sensors under its sleeve like the proximity sensor which detects when a user is holding the phone near their face during a call and turns off the display to prevent keypad presses and battery consumption from the display.

It also has an accelerometer sensor, which is a built-in electronic component that measures tilt and motion.

The fingerprint sensor on the Camon i4 is one of the easiest and most secure ways to protect your smartphone. The Camon i4’s fingerprint sensor performs great and is among the fastest available in the market right now.

TECNO Camon i4 is an affordable low-to-mid range device loaded with the premium features and a triple camera setup at the back, a perfect budget friendly smartphone.

Some more clicks of Camon i4