Binge-eat as you binge-watch world cup with Foodpanda’s #DekhtayJaoKhahteyJao

Foodpanda is introducing the biggest campaign of the year, #DekhtayJaoKhahteyJao. People can avail discounts up to 70% on their favourite eateries.

Shoaib Akhtar, the Rawalpindi Express, and comedian Ali Gul Pir are the face of the campaign. In the TVC, they can be seen wearing funky Foodpanda glasses.

Using the bobble head animation, Foodpanda makes the connection that good food and great matches go hand in hand.

The quirky and fun campaign gets the audience move along to its all-new peppy song.

The campaign emphasizes that you don’t have leave your home or even move from your couch to get some great food to eat while watching a stressful cricket match.

Foodpanda has got your covered if you’re stuck in traffic or outdoors to watch the world cup matches as it help you find deliveries without hassle, anywhere, anytime and anything you want.

If you’re in the mood to get popcorn to munch on during your match viewing party or are hosting a pizza party and need to feed your friends and family or when you are watching alone and crave a bowl of Chaat to keep you company, Foodpanda is just three taps away.

You can also win world cup giveaways from Foodpanda by applying the voucher code: DekhtayJaoKhahteyJao.

So, root for your team this world cup by supporting the biggest food delivery network in Pakistan, Foodpanda!