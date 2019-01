Honor has released the Honor 10 Lite, a stylish mid-range device.

The device has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with an option of expandable memory of up to 256GB. It comes equipped with Hisilicon Kirin 710 and runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

The phone has a 6.21” FHD screen with a stylish drop-down notch

Honor 10 Lite has a 24MP selfie camera. The rear camera has 13MP + a 2MP lens.