The latest fashion icon Honor 10 Lite launched in Pakistan

Honor unveiled the Honor 10 Lite in Karachi at Pearl Continental Hotel. The stylish phone only costs Rs38,999.

With the AI-powered 24MP camera and flagship-grade configurations, the Honor 10 Lite is designed to deliver the most exceptional selfie experience. Powered by EMUI 9.0 and Android 9, the Honor 10 Lite also attracts eyeballs with a shimmering colour gradient and slim dewdrop notch.

Honor 10 Lite’s smart photography captures the perfect selfie

Following our devotion in selfie photography in Honor 9 Lite and Honor 10, the Honor 10 Lite is pushing the boundaries even further. Honor 10 Lite’s AI technology levels up the selfie game with eight real-time scenario recognition. The AI-powered algorithm identifies different scene types instantly, allowing the camera to enhance your facial features and the background by modifying the exposure time. Supported by 3D facial recognition and AI beauty functions, the device can customise beauty effects based on your age, gender and skin tone, meaning your beauty shines in every shot.

Like its predecessors, the Honor 10 Lite captures more light in low lit conditions, thanks to the 4-in-1 light fusion technology. The 3D portrait lighting offers five different lighting effects, making every shot a cover shot.

Style yourself with Honor 10 Lite’s dazzling design

The Honor 10 Lite rear design is made from eight layers of shimmering material for a dazzling visual effect. The vibrant gradient colour choices include the newly introduced Sky Blue and Shiny Red, and the classic Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. Inspired by the light and colour of the sky at different times of the day.

Sky Blue embodies the natural radiance and colour of the clear sky, featuring a luminescent progression effect that fades from light grey to blue. Inspired by the natural light seen at dusk and dawn, Shiny Red is the representation of a sunset that turns from light to dark with a special hint of red. In addition to this range of captivating colours, the Honor 10 Lite comes with an amazing 6.21” FullView HD screen display and a dewdrop notch design that pushes the screen-to-body ratio beyond 90%.

“The Honor 10 Lite demonstrates the brand’s strong dedication to AI selfie photography and exceptional design. Honor strives to bring industry-defining products to a dedicated global fanbase,” said George Zhao, president of Honor. “Young people now want a range of smartphone selfie functions and design features. We are proud to launch this unrivalled selfie device to our smartphone users around the world, answering their needs and expectations.”

Priced at Rs. 38,999; the Honor 10 Lite will be available in Sapphire blue and Midnight Black with the rest of the colours will be coming at a later date. You can now purchase Honor 10 Lite from your nearest retailer or online from Honor’s e-commerce partners; Daraz.pk, HomeShopping.pk, Yayvo.com & Telemart.pk. Know more about the handset https://www.hihonor.com/pk

About Honor

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit Honor online at https://www.hihonor.com/pk/

or follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/honorpakistan/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/honor_pk/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/HonorPakistan