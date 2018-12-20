OPPO’s new feature will let you charge your phone under an hour

December 20, 2018

Photo: Courtesy OPPO

In today’s competitive world, innovation is the only mode of survival. Smartphone brands introduce features we don’t even know we need. However, there are few innovations that hit home.

With battery being a major issue these days, the VOOC Flash Charge and the Super VOOC Flash Charge by OPPO is one of them.

OPPO started its journey as a selfie expert and leader, focusing on the camera. But it had another project up its sleeve. In 2014, the company launched the VOOC Flash Charge. Since then, it has gained over 500 patents and over 100 million users. The facility allows one to not only charge faster with the screen on, but to use their smartphone while it charges.

Is it safe?

The power adapter will automatically stop charging once the phone is 100% charged. Besides this, the USB interface on the cable and the power adapter has an embedded chip to determine the charging condition. Meanwhile, a 7-pin interface overload protection is also built in at the receiving end.

A step ahead

OPPO introduced SuperVOOC for those who found VOOC Flash Charge slow.

Photo: Courtesy OPPO

It was seen in OPPO’s Find X Lamborghini Edition. The feature allowed Find X to be charged from 0 to 100% in 35 minutes. The feature has been added to the company’s soon-to-be-launched phone in Pakistan, OPPO R17 Pro.

 
 


