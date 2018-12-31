If you buy a Pepsi, you can catch a Careem ride for free

December 31, 2018

If you are a Careem user and like to drink Pepsi, then this new partnership might get you free rides.

All Careem users need to do is grab a Pepsi and while they enjoy it, they also get a chance to avail 10% to 100% discounts on their rides. All you have to do is peel the label and try your luck!

This was revealed in the latest DVC by Pepsi, which is based on the partnership between Pepsi and Careem.

The video shows Careem cars following a guy holding a bottle of Pepsi. He bumps into a girl who is also being chased by Careem cars and together they figure out that it’s because they have Pepsi bottles with them, which had Careem promos hidden on them.

So now the special edition Pepsi bottles are out and so are millions of promo codes. The two brands sure know how to put their consumers above everything. #PeelAndWin

It all started a few weeks back with ride-hailing service Careem trying to pacify a customer with the promise of offering a free Pepsi. However, we live in an age of consent and Pepsi pointed that out. Careem’s response sent the internet into a frenzy.

Of course, the back-and-forth social media exchange between the brands grabbed everyone’s interest. Thus, the banter between the two brands began. Some reacted to Pepsi’s tweet asking Careem to take permission before using its brand name in a fun manner.

Meanwhile, others agreed with Pepsi.

Whatever the reactions, one things was clear – the two brands sure had an audience and the Twitterati wanted to part of their social media war cum promo partnership.

Pepsi then posted a video by their marketing manager Saad Munawar bearing a partnership offer. He announced that Pepsi would give out one million Careem promos.

Omar Abedin, the marketing director for Careem, responded by doubling the offer to two million promos for customers.

In this brand war unlike any other, the consumer won!

 
 


