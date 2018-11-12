Pfizer to help prevent global public health threat of antimicrobial resistance

Pfizer Pakistan in recognition of World Antibiotic Awareness Week, which is celebrated from November 12 to 18, reaffirmed its commitment to working with the industry partners and policymakers to help prevent and combat the global public health threat of antimicrobial resistance.

Medical experts, including the World Health Organization, agree that if no action is taken, AMR is estimated to result in approximately 10 million deaths globally each year by 2050.

AMR can affect anyone, of any age, in any country. It occurs when pathogens change and find ways to resist the effects of antibiotics. The pathogens survive, grow and spread their resistance. This process of adaptation leads to AMR.

If no solution is found, the consequences of AMR could be devastating. Minor infections and injuries could become life-threatening, and serious infections, such as pneumonia, could become impossible to treat.

Further, many routine medical procedures could be too risky to perform because of the risk of becoming infected while in hospital by a multi-drug resistant pathogen.

SM Wajeeh, country manager of Pfizer Pakistan, said: “We at Pfizer are fully cognizant of this important issue of AMR and have been working with relevant stakeholders to make our contribution towards managing it.”

On the occasion of World Antibiotic Awareness Week 2018, we are pleased to partner up with MMIDSP, which is leading the way for creating awareness on AMR in Pakistan, said Wajeeh.

“Pfizer core values remain focused on our patients’ wellness and we are working together on projects that positively impact overall health in Pakistan.”