Infinix Smart 2HD: Smartphone that is selling like hot cakes

Lahore, Pakistan – Infinix, a well known smartphone brand of Pakistan, has once against stood up to its reputation by putting up yet another exquisite smartphone Smart 2 HD on its shelf of affordably entry level Smart Series. Smart series has previously attracted the awe of a large segment of the society and through Smart 2 HD, the third generation of Smart Series, Infinix is eyeing to reach out to the portions previously left unattended. With reloaded and enhanced functionality, added with a spice of captivating features, Smart 2 HD is already proving to be a tough competitor to the entry level smart phones in the market.

Peeking into the glimmering details of this exquisite reveals a whole new world of smart selection according to the need of the youth which completely resonates with their optimal usage, and obviously keeping all of that well inside the boundaries of the budget. Infinix’s ideology of balancing technology and fashion with the economic challenges present in the emerging market has shaped a new dimension for smart phones by creating the best value for money.

Smart 2 HD features a large 6.0”display, an 8 MP Selfie camera and a 3500 mAh battery to enable fantastic full view, fabulous selfies and a boosted battery experience respectively. A large and clearer screen expands the horizon of view by significantly offering more vivid pictures. There is no other feature Infinix is more enthusiastic about when it comes to the pictures and cameras. Keeping on the track to introduce more reliable, more fun-to-have cameras, Infinix has introduced an 8MP low-light selfie camera, integrated with artificial intelligence to refine the quality of the pictures.

Smart 2 HD is equipped with a Face unlock and finger print sensor to curtail and thwart unwanted usage, making the user’s face and finger print the only key to unlocking the device thus ensuring complete privacy and safety.

Extended usage of smartphones over a longer period of time is a big challenge to the batteries of smartphones. Ill performance of the battery results in ill performance of a smartphone. No Worries! Infinix has a solution to that as well. Smart 2 HD houses a large 3500 mAh battery that extends the usage time along with completely supporting the overall performance of the phone.

Coming down to the price, Infinix has won the battle of budgetary limitations by putting up a price that is affordable, economic and within the approach of even low budget segments. Infinix Smart 2 HD is easily available at daraz.pk at a tremendously amazing price of Rs12,699.