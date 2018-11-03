Global mapping and location services giant HERE Technologies signs strategic partnership MoU with TPL Maps

TPL Maps (PvT) Ltd, Pakistan’s first and largest mapping company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services.

Leadership team members of both the companies met in Berlin to discuss a potential partnership between TPL Maps and HERE Technologies. It was agreed that HERE Technologies and TPL Maps will work towards establishing a technology partnership and product collaboration around map content operations and related platforms and services, as well as the joint development of a go-to-market strategy in the automotive and enterprise sectors for Pakistan and the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Stefan Hansen, Senior vice president and general manager HERE Technologies for EMEAR region said, “At HERE we are working to bring alive what we call ‘the Autonomous World’, a world infused with location intelligence for innovative solutions from autonomous driving to smart city infrastructures. Our MOU for a strategic partnership with TPL Maps is a major step in bringing these solutions to Pakistan and the region.”

Adnan Shahid, CEO TPL Maps said, “We are very excited with the collaboration opportunities with HERE Technologies. This MoU with HERE Technologies is the result of a lot of hard work in developing indigenous Pakistani maps and local expertise in location-based services.”

Also present on the occasion were Mr Ali Jameel, CEO, TPL Corp, Mr Philip Mott – Director, Strategy & Growth, EMEAR, Mr Haitham Alaqqad – Head of RMC, MEA HERE and other team members of both companies.

HERE Technologies was recently ranked as World No 1 before Google in mapping and navigation by Ovum. It provides 4 out of 5 in-car navigation systems in North America and Europe in addition to other enterprise solutions worldwide. TPL Maps provides navigation and mapping solutions to automotive sector in Pakistan and other intelligent location based solutions. This partnership will help foster the location based solutions for the local market. TPL Maps is a part of TPL Corp – a holding company for eight innovative business enterprises ranging from Insurance and telematics to properties and logistics.

About TPL Maps:

TPL Maps is a wholly owned subsidiary of TPL Corp. Pakistan’s first and most comprehensive digital mapping solution, TPL Maps was launched in 2016. TPL Maps has the largest location-based data collection of Pakistan along with Location based platform and solutions for other industry verticals. www.tplmaps.com