Dayfresh brings you farm fresh milk at your doorstep

We get food delivered to our homes all the time. Why not do the same with milk?

Dayfresh does an excellent job of bringing the real goodness of milk every day to your doorstep. Many people continue to rely on their milkmen, but buying loose milk is not really a safe option anymore. Those who sell loose milk are accused of frequently mixing water and hormones in the milk, making it a health hazard.

Moreover, research has found that pathogens are more commonly found in loose raw milk because of improper handling and non-sanitary milking procedures. So let Dayfresh be your modern-day milkman.

Dayfresh offers pasteurized milk, which is a lot safer for consumption, especially for children. Pasteurization is a process that kills harmful bacteria by heating milk to a specific temperature. It kills harmful organisms responsible for diseases such as typhoid and tuberculosis.

The company offers three types of pasteurized milk; premium cow, full cream and low fat.

One litre of full cream fresh pasteurized milk contains a minimum of 4.25% fat, premium cow milk contains minimum 3.5% fat, while low-fat contains less than 1% fat. The milk will last four to five days.

Dayfresh is committed to providing the best quality milk to its consumers. Here are some of its main features.

1) 100% Australian cow’s milk

The company rears Australian cows on its farms. The cows are not given any hormonal injections, ensuring pure, fresh and wholesome milk.

2) No human touch

The cows are milked in hygienic conditions and human touch is not involved. Touching the cows poses the threat of the milk being contaminated.

3) No hormonal injections

The Dayfresh cows are not injected with hormones. Many dairy farmers who sell loose milk secretly inject the cows with hormones so that the animals produce more milk. This can be injurious to human health.

4) Consumer’s choice award

The company has earned the trust of its many consumers and was awarded the 2018 Consumer’s Choice Award for Best Pasteurized Milk.

5) Wide-variety of dairy products

Dayfresh offers other amazing products, including lactose free milk, UHT milk, flavored milk (chocolate, coffee, strawberry, pista zafran and banana), plain & sweetened yogurt, low fat yogurt, fruit yogurt and raita.

About Dayfresh

Dayfresh provides the highest quality real milk and takes special care at every level to make sure that the nutritional benefits of milk reach your glass.

In 2009, the company started its operations by setting up a state-of-the-art dairy farm in Dhabeji, Sindh with Australian cows.

The company continuously strives to bring happiness to its consumers’ lives and takes care of their health.

For free delivery contact on: 021-111-D-FRESH (111-3-37374)