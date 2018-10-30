Starcom Pakistan clinches six awards at the 18th Dragons of Asia Awards

Starcom Pakistan has won six awards at the 18th Dragons of Asia Awards, including one for the best campaign in Asia for Coke and Edhi ‘Bottle of Change’.

“Thank you to our clients for having high expectations from us and congratulations to our teams for exceeding them,” the company said.

Details of the awards are as follow:

RED DRAGON – 2018 Best Campaign in Asia for Coke and Edhi Bottle of Change

BLUE DRAGON – 2018 Best Campaign in Pakistan for Coke and Edhi Bottle of Change

GOLD DRAGON – Best Cause, Charity Marketing of Public Sector Campaign for Coke and Edhi Bottle of Change

BLACK DRAGON – Best Brand Building and Awareness Campaign for Tang; Mondelez International Pakistan

BLACK DRAGON – Best Use of Public Relations for Cadbury Dairy Milk; Mondelez International Pakistan

BLACK DRAGON – Best Use of Media for Coke and Edhi Bottle of Change