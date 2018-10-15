Six years later, Foodpanda has 5,000 restaurants under its belt and countless cravings met

Foodpanda began delivering on-demand food in Pakistan six years ago but its growth in the past year has been particularly exceptional. The company has achieved the impressive feat of crossing the milestone of having 5,000 restaurants across the country in its inventory.

Starting operations in 2012 with only 100 restaurants, Foodpanda has managed to grow by carefully connecting restaurants with customers. The very first nationwide brands to deliver from the platform were KFC and Subway, followed by McDonald’s in 2015 and Pizza Hut in 2017.

The strong business development team at Foodpanda has been working rigorously to expand their footprint in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several other cities. Almost 3,000 new restaurants were added to Foodpanda in 2018 alone, providing customers with more dining options than ever before right at their fingertips!

In the short span of six years, Foodpanda has been able to cater to more than one million hungry foodies with 5,000 restaurants, offering 39 cuisines with a menu of over 25,000 items to choose from.

“I thank Foodpanda for all these years of partnership we have fostered together,” said Raza Pirbhai from KFC. “They have helped our business grow immensely and it’s great knowing that we have such an accomplished partner in our extended family. Congratulations on this fantastic milestone and I am sure this is just the beginning of it!” he said.

“We believe in building strong relationships with our partner restaurants. Since on-boarding, our Partner Care team works closely with all restaurants and extends 24/7 support to international chains and local street food vendors alike,” said Mohsin Qureshi, head of Sales at Foodpanda. “Together we set standards for food quality, packaging and delivery time and ensure that quality service is provided to customers against the set benchmarks to deliver a wow experience!”

Foodpanda operates a fleet of over 1,000 riders across six cities that deliver food from restaurants that don’t have their own delivery function — which accounts for 40% of the restaurants on its platform.

These include cafes, professional restaurant kitchens, local street food vendors and even home-based eateries. Over the years, these partner restaurants have grown to depend on Foodpanda delivery to reach out to an entirely fresh pool of customers in the most cost effective manner with the best delivery time and quality.

By providing such world-class service, Foodpanda is not only developing a culture of sophisticated culinary habits but also creating sustainable employment opportunities for many in industries like restaurants, food supply, home-grown food businesses, logistics and technology, creating a positive socio-economic impact across Pakistan.

Speaking about achieving this milestone, Foodpanda CEO Nauman Sikandar Mirza said, “I feel proud to see how Foodpanda has been disruptive for the restaurant industry in Pakistan.” He added that small neighbourhood restaurants and street food vendors who started out by using pens and paper to take orders are now using an automated process to drive more orders for their businesses.

“And for the already established chains, Foodpanda has proved to be an extraordinary platform to reach out to new customers and generate millions in additional revenue.”

The company aims to establish strategic and long-term relationships with each partner restaurant and double the number of restaurants to the platform in the next year, he added.