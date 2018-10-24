Infinix launches the most intelligent smartphone yet — the NOTE 5 Stylus

Infinix a TRANSSION Holdings online smartphone brand has proven once again its commitment to bringing the most cutting-edge technology and stylishly designed mobile devices to consumers with the introduction of its latest device NOTE 5 Stylus.

Partnering with Google, the NOTE 5 Stylus is yet another Android One smartphone with intelligent software experience and is available on Goto as of October 19 at a price of Rs32,999.

“At Infinix, our mission is to keep innovating and integrate the most advanced technology and trends into our products. That’s why we partnered with Google once again to launch NOTE 5 Stylus. With the NOTE 5 Stylus, consumers will experience the latest technologies, such as capturing stunning photos with the 16MP AI low-light selfie camera and 16MP AI rear camera, showing their creativity with the amazing XPen,” said the president assistant and managing director of TRANSSION Holdings Pakistan, Willy Cui.

“We are confident that the NOTE 5 Stylus will bring consumers intelligent smartphone experience to a whole new level and allow them to stay ahead of the crowd.”

The NOTE 5 Stylus is designed for consumers that seek self-expression, featuring AI cameras for stunning images. The device is equipped with an upgraded 16MP AI low-light selfie camera with f2.0 aperture. With its intelligent pixel technology, the device supports high quality selfie images at all times whether night or day.

Its 16MP rear camera also captures more light with its larger pixels and bigger f1.8 aperture at a speed that is up to three times faster with multiple scene recognition ability. This new feature enables consumers to capture amazing pictures in all occasions.

The XPen is another highlight of this device and creates new and innovative ways for consumers to express themselves. It is an awesome digital pen that allows consumers to showcase their creativity. With the versatile XPen, consumers can edit screenshot images instantly, sketch doodles or even jot down notes during meetings.

The NOTE 5 Stylus comes with a 6.0″FHD+ infinity display, giving consumers a larger screen for an immersive experience and allowing them to enhance their smartphone experience to new heights. With its trendy and convenient design, consumers will be able to handle complexity and work seamlessly with the XPen.

“We’re pleased to add Infinix NOTE 5 Stylus to the Android One program following the successful launch of NOTE 5. Powered by Google’s software and latest AI innovations, the NOTE 5 Stylus will offer smart, secure and simply amazing experience to users,” said Mahir Sahin, director of Android Partnerships for Africa.

Powered by a 4000mAh large battery with an ultra-dynamic X-charge for quick charge, this device is designed to keep you functional throughout the day. Adopting the Helio P23 as its processor, NOTE 5 Stylus is engineered for high peak performance at low power consumption, providing an incredible high-tech performance packed in a tiny machine.

The Infinix NOTE 5 Stylus will be available in three eye-catching colors – Champagne Gold, Bordeaux Red, and Charcoal Blue – in a sleek aluminum body to give an all-around premium look.

TRANSSION Holdings joining the Android One program means Infinix NOTE 5 Stylus will enable younger consumers to experience a seamless creative and self-expression lifestyle that empowers them to become trendsetters.

Infinix NOTE 5 Stylus specifications: