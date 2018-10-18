HUAWEI Mate 20 series offers everything you ever wanted in a mobile phone

The much-awaited HUAWEI Mate series is finally here and it is packed with amazing features.

Available in 6.53-inch, 6.39-inch and 7.2-inch sizes, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series encompasses four devices: HUAWEI Mate 20, HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro, HUAWEI Mate 20 X and PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS.

“Smartphones are an important entrance to the digital world. The HUAWEI Mate 20 Series is designed to be the best ‘mate’ of consumers, accompanying and empowering them to enjoy a richer, more fulfilled life with their higher intelligence, unparalleled battery lives, and powerful camera performance,” said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Here are some of its features:

Improved performance

Manufactured with the advanced 7nm process incorporating the powerful Cortex-A76-based CPU and Mali-G76 GPU, the SoC offers improved performance and an unprecedented smooth user experience.

Compared to Kirin 970, the latest chipset is equipped with CPU that is 75 percent more powerful, GPU that is 46 percent more powerful and NPU that is 226 percent more powerful.

Furthermore, the efficiency of the components has also been elevated: the CPU is 58 percent more efficient, GPU is 178 percent more efficient, and the NPU is 182 percent more efficient.

The Kirin 980 is the world’s first commercial SoC to use the Cortex-A76-based cores.

HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to support the 4.5G LTE Cat. 21 standard, allowing consumers to experience download speeds of up to 1.4Gbps.

Battery life

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro houses a large, high-density 4200mAh battery, and supports 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which gives the device 70 percent charge in 30 minutes.

The HUAWEI Mate 20 X supports an ultra-large 5000mAh battery, and is equipped with a revolutionary HUAWEI super cool system that uses a combination of graphene film and vapor chamber to deliver outstanding cooling performance.

With the cooling system in place, the CPU and GPU embedded in HUAWEI Mate 20 X can remain at full throttle for an extended period of time and deliver the smoothest and most satisfying gaming experience to consumers.

Moreover, HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro supports 15W HUAWEI Wireless Quick Charge, the industry’s fastest wireless charging solution, and Wireless Reverse Charge, which enables the device to work as a power bank for selected electronic devices supporting wireless charging.

Enter the matrix

The HUAWEI Mate 20 has a 16mm Leica Ultra Wide Angle Lens. This wider perspective creates a sense of spaciousness and gives images a three-dimensional effect.

The new camera system also supports macro distance, which produces crisp images of objects that are placed as close as 2.5cm from the lens.

The added ultra-wide angle lens and macro support complete the feature set of the camera system, elevating it to a truly all-round camera that is ready to capture any and all action.

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro is equipped with a 40MP main camera, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Together, the trio of lenses supports a wide range of focal lengths (equivalent to the performance of a 16-270mm zoom lens), enabling it to mimic the results from professional cameras.

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Series also features an AI Portrait Color video mode.

Using the 3D Depth Sensing Camera System located at the front, the two devices can accurately read the facial features of a subject and recognise even small details.

Futuristic design

All devices carry a FullView display with a high screen-to-body ratio. Compactly engineered, every device from the 6.39-inch HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro to the 7.2-inch HUAWEI Mate 20 X can be comfortably used with a single hand.

The grace of natural elements is captured on the design of the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series. In particular, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro’s chassis is curved on all eight sides—a marvel to behold, and a pleasure to hold in the hand.

For the PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS, Huawei, and Porsche Design ingeniously combined race track elements with premium materials to create a device that exudes elegance and offers a firm, ergonomic grip.

How much will it cost?

The new HUAWEI Mate 20 Series, as well as HUAWEI WATCH GT, HUAWEI Band 3 Pro will go on sale in countries including the UK, France, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates soon.

The HUAWEI Mate 20 (4GB + 128GB configuration) will have an MSRP of EUR799, and the HUAWEI Mate 20 (6GB + 128GB configuration) will have a MSRP of EUR849.

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro (6GB + 128GB configuration) will have an MSRP of EUR1049.

The HUAWEI Mate 20 X (6GB + 128GB configuration) will have an MSRP of EUR899.

The PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS (8GB + 256GB configuration) will have an MSRP of EUR1695, and the PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS (8GB + 512GB configuration) will have an MSRP of EUR2095. They will go on sale from November 16 onward.