Honour 8x is easy on the eyes… and the pocket

Honor, the leading smartphone e-brand, launched the latest and most powerful addition to its X-series line up – the Honor 8X.

Following on from the successful Honor 10 and the Honor Play launches earlier this year, Honor goes ‘Beyond Limits’ with Honor 8X, a new phone that packs premium specifications into a device that enjoys an astoundingly accessible price tag.

The phone is a must-have for all those obsessed with big display screens. It has a 6.5-inch notch, full view display with a 91% screen-to-body ration. It is available at a price of Rs35,999 at your nearest retailers and on its official website.

Here’s a list of the phone’s best features.

Aesthetically pleasing design

The device uses a metal middle frame equipped with advanced COF technology and a patented antenna design, while also adopting a 2.5D double texture aurora glass body with a grating effect, providing an elegant and smooth look and feel.

The smartphone comes in three striking color choices: blue and black with the red variant coming a little later.

Internal storage

Honor 8X has 128GB ROM and supports dual SIM cards slot plus an additional MicroSD card slot up to 400GB. It also features intelligent power saving technology and a 3750mAh battery, which can last for more than one day on a single charge.

AI cameras

Honor 8X has dual-lens 20 MP + 2 MP AI rear and 16 MP front-facing camera. Turn on the AI mode and the camera will automatically detect what sort of shots it should take, for example, close-ups of objects, or switching automatically to portrait mode if it sees a face.

Latest chipset technology

The octa-core Kirin 710 chipsets deliver excellent performance in Honor 8X. Compared to the previous generation, the CPU single-core performance has increased by 75%. Honor 8X has a Mali G51 GPU, which is enhanced by revolutionary GPU turbo.

Clearer conversations

The AI will also cancel out any external noise while you speak on the phone. If you are standing a noisy place, then the smartphone enable AI noise cancellation to improve voice quality and enable clearer conversations.

“With the newly unveiled Honor 8X, Honor is setting out to hit new benchmarks in terms of the balance between value, design, and performance,” said Honor MEA President Chris Sunbaigong.

Honor 8X key highlights include:

5” full-view display

128 GB internal storage

20 MP AI dual-lens rear camera with super night shot photography

3750mAh battery with Honor’s intelligent power – saving technology

New Kirin 710 chipsets (first ever in an Honor phone)

The phone was launched at a star-studded event at Dolmen Mall, Clifton on Thursday.

The sibling duo Mehwish and Danish Hayat and renown fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur Nusrat Hidayatullah and YouTube blogger Irfan Junejo.

On Saturday, Honor announced that singer Asim Azhar would be the brand’s youth ambassador.

A meet and greet session was held in Karachi, and a surprise performance took the crowd by storm.

An announcement was also made that Honor and Asim will be going around Pakistan, performing for fans in the coming weeks.