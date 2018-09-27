Honor is back with a bang and if you pre-book the Honor 8X you can get a free gift bundle

After gaining fame with its amazing range of smartphones, Honor is all set to make its mark with its new Honor 8X, a phone like never before.

After the successful international launch on September 5 in China, the phone is finally available for pre-booking in Pakistan.

Like always, Honor has launched its smartphone with a bang! Because they love their fans so much they are giving a free gift bundle when you pre-book the phone at just Rs35,999. The gift includes high-quality Honor Bluetooth Speakers along with Honor Monster In-Ear Headphones for a thrilling experience but that’s not all — Honor will also give a branded Gift Box with a water bottle, headphones and phone holder as well.

The pre-order bundle can be availed from your nearest retailer or official e-com partner — Daraz Online Shopping.

The Honor 8X has already made a splash in the tech world but if you don’t know what its specs are now’s the time to find out. The Honor 8X is the perfect combination when it comes to performance, camera and display.

It has the all new Kirin 710 processor with an AI Chipset and 4GB RAM/128GB ROM that will allow you to “Go Beyond Limits”.

The AI camera on both the front (16MP) and back (20+2MP) gives you the capability to “Capture Beyond Limits”.

And the 6.5inch HD+ widened display and massive 91% screen to body ratio will allow you to “See Beyond Limits”.

Here are some of the best things about the Honor 8X: