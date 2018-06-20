Shan Foods wins award for that Chinese woman making biryani video

Remember that Shan Foods campaign with the Chinese couple making biryani? Well, it turns out that this work has brought it a prestigious award.

#KhaanaWithParosi, developed with Ogilvy Pakistan, has won the prestigious Silver Award in the food category at the APAC Effie Awards, 2018 held in Singapore.

#KhaanaWithParosi touched on a cultural and religious insights into maintaining relationships and sharing food with neighbors. It demonstrated hospitality and inclusiveness in our society with our geographical neighbor China, featuring a Chinese woman adjusting to her new life in Lahore by winning hearts and breaking barriers through food. The campaign coincided with the onset of the CPEC arrangement involving the development of an economic corridor with China leading to an influx of Chinese citizens.

‘The Effie Awards’ is a prominent global platform where being recognized from thousands of submissions from around the globe is an unprecedented achievement. Shan Foods is Pakistan’s first indigenous brand to have achieved this.

The campaign hit the right note with consumers across the world and came to be known as one of the most viral campaigns in Pakistan’s media history, receiving organic coverage from renowned local and international media platforms.