Exploring fashion and passions – PSFW’18

Lahore – The eleventh PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week commenced on a high fashion note at Expo Center, Lahore on 9th March, 2018.

Spanning over three days of glitz and glamour, this year PSFW marked the ninth consistent year of the high street prêt a porter platform and showcased some of the country’s top trends and designs. Sunsilk, being the country’s leading beauty hair brand and a trendsetter in hairstyle juxtaposed perfectly with the bold and aesthetic designs of the awe-inspiring collections of the young and experienced designer collections. A fashion platform with a lot of firsts, featuring shows divided between two entirely separate show spaces and two independent ramps within the same venue in their respective time slots, this year’s PSFW was the first to project fashion forward by having a central women empowerment and equality rights theme to the event and injecting new energy by featuring a lot of debutantes in the line-up.

The first day of the prêt-a-porter shows comprised of a brand new PEL Craft/Design Show with GOLD by Reama Malik that was jewelry curated with inspiration from the regional Pakistani crafts and a grouped show featuring Hussain Rehar, Arjumand Bano and Sania Maskatiya in the other hall. Other collections on Day 1 included the capsule collection ‘Senchi’ by Zonia Anwaar for AHAN that embodied rich cultural values with a lot of traditional embroidery techniques and ‘Pixelated Euphoria’ by Shahroz Tariq Khan showcasing contemporary minimalistic cuts. Another first for the PSFW was when trans-model Maavia walked the ramp in the “East Bound” collection by Jeem, Hamza Bokhari’s capsule collection of wearable art deriving its design elements from the crafts if Bahawalpur. The Luxury Prêt collection “Woman Is Future” by Hira Ali Studios was the highlight of Day 1 as the collective not only showcased designs for the modern working women but also wanted to shed light on the wage gap for domestic and factory workers. Hussain Rehar’s collection titled ‘Sunken reverie’ in reflection of aquatic influence, Arjumand Bano’s PSFW debut with her Luxury Prêt collection ‘My Head is The Jungle’ featuring animal motifs and botanical prints and Sania Maskatiya’s finale featuring her luxury prêt collection complemented by jewelry from Allure by MHT with footwear from Charles & Keith and music by DJ Shah Munir were the other highlights that made the first day a huge fashion success.

With the PSFW18 platform, the PFDC strives to take the fashion week towards an international and global standard notch and this was very evident with as day two witnessed fresh designers’ showcasing glamorous yet intriguing concepts and different inspirations and at the same time creating wearable designs. The evening started off with a high-street grouped show featuring Saira Rizwan’s “Tribal Bijoux” a rich blend of modern aesthetics infused with traditional hues. This was followed by Rici Melion’s “Ulysses” that showcased design via storytelling of a man’s life crusade and Image’s “Dance of Spring” high street collection. The ending included evening luxury prêt showcases featuring a solo show “The Mughal Court” by Nida Azwer that was the most appealing on the runway and a finale grouped show displaying pieces that belonged to Shirin Hassan, Shiza Hassan and Saira Shakira where the designs not only highlighted feminine splendor throughout the collection but were also a visual treat to look at.

Concluding with some eventful high fashion punches, Day-3 started with an afternoon voile/lawn grouped show featuring Khas, Rouge, Rang Rasiya and So Kamal that included modern designs with retro yet chic embellishments and bold prints to look out for this season. The luxury prêt evening showcases then pursued featuring a grouped show by Fahad Hussayn and Mona Imran as their novelty collections displayed exclusive one-off cuts, contemporary hues and designs with intricate structuring that reflect the best of art and avant-garde, Another grouped show featuring Zonia Anwaar’s bold geometric prints and bright color hues and the men’s bespoke collection Republic by Omar Farooq then followed. Ending on the same impactful note of women empowerment the show began with, the finale featuring Pakistan’s most well-known fashion icon HSY’s “Knight” luxury prêt collection where he paid tribute to powerful women around the world by draping the models in draped in sleek silhouettes with Mehreen Syed walking the runway as the brand’s celebrity showstopper.

In all, throughout the event, the PFDC’s dedication to inculcating sustainability in the fashion business hence facilitating Pakistan’s retail industry was quite greatly manifested in the PSFW 2018 and will for the years to come for this platform to grow further.

Story first published: 6th April 2018