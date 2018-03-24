EIGHTEEN carnival with Zoe Viccaji in Islamabad March 25

March 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook


Experience for the first time ever in Pakistan, the Carnival of a lifetime. Hosted by EIGHTEEN Islamabad, the carnival will host a full day filled with amusement activities on the 25th of March for the whole family. Including performances from international Samba dancers and Flamenco performers flown in all the way from Latin America, as well as local power packed performances from stars like Ali Azmat, Zoe Viccaji, Roots band and Alamdar Khan will bring the best in entertainment for all your needs.
With fun VR experience zones for families and games for children, a variety of food stalls for different culinary needs at the site of EIGHTEEN, the carnival promises a day of amusement rounded off with a live screening of the PSL final on the big screen.


EIGHTEEN Islamabad brings the vision of Ora Developers, Saif Group and Kohistan Builders & Developers to Pakistan that plans to introduce the international way of luxury living. Offering the best in design, construction and sustainable living, EIGHTEEN will provide the ultimate living standard for the first time ever in Pakistan. With world-class amenities and a community based living style this dream- based reality project will offer a variety of housing options overlooking the scenic landscape of Islamabad.


Published in Sponsored Content

Story first published: 24th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Selfies banned on red carpet at Cannes film festival

March 23, 2018 8:04 pm

Movie Raid winning hearts in Pakistan

March 20, 2018 12:02 pm

Women free to speak up as Harvey Weinstein’s company files for bankruptcy

March 20, 2018 10:16 am

‘Black Panther’ purrs as ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ still flops

March 20, 2018 4:22 am

Filmstar Muhammad Ali being remembered today

March 19, 2018 10:55 am

Oscars chief being investigated for sexual harassment: report

March 17, 2018 4:14 am

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 March 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 March 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 March 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 23 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 23 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 23 March 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 23 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.