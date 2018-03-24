EIGHTEEN carnival with Zoe Viccaji in Islamabad March 25



Experience for the first time ever in Pakistan, the Carnival of a lifetime. Hosted by EIGHTEEN Islamabad, the carnival will host a full day filled with amusement activities on the 25th of March for the whole family. Including performances from international Samba dancers and Flamenco performers flown in all the way from Latin America, as well as local power packed performances from stars like Ali Azmat, Zoe Viccaji, Roots band and Alamdar Khan will bring the best in entertainment for all your needs.

With fun VR experience zones for families and games for children, a variety of food stalls for different culinary needs at the site of EIGHTEEN, the carnival promises a day of amusement rounded off with a live screening of the PSL final on the big screen.



EIGHTEEN Islamabad brings the vision of Ora Developers, Saif Group and Kohistan Builders & Developers to Pakistan that plans to introduce the international way of luxury living. Offering the best in design, construction and sustainable living, EIGHTEEN will provide the ultimate living standard for the first time ever in Pakistan. With world-class amenities and a community based living style this dream- based reality project will offer a variety of housing options overlooking the scenic landscape of Islamabad.

Story first published: 24th March 2018