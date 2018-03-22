Mathira boldly backs JOSH product

JOSH, a high quality imported brand, is all about the pleasure of life and living with your partner to the fullest. JOSH promotes itself in a lighthearted and comical fashion and tells its audience to be purposeful even when embracing one’s most natural desires.

Behind its positioning of bringing fun and pleasure to a couple’s moments of intimacy, JOSH contributes to the noble cause of improving the health and well-being of people of Pakistan through the cause of family planning and improved contraceptive prevalence rate.

JOSH is a mid-priced condom. The JOSH Bachat Pack is its entrance in the low-priced, high-demand market, targeted at low-income groups, especially catering to rural communities in Pakistan.

JOSH’s strong brand identity sets it apart from competitors who speak from a purely functional perspective. JOSH’s advertising and marketing campaigns have always focused on the theme of ‘pleasure with a purpose’. We do not hesitate to take a bold yet subtle approach with our campaigns for JOSH to subliminally highlight the importance of the social cause of family planning in Pakistan.

We believe every now and then our nation needs a nudge to realize and focus on the importance of family planning in light of various socioeconomic issues faced by the masses, especially in the rural and hard to reach areas of Pakistan. Campaigns that catch people’s attention towards serious issues such as family planning and problems associated with increase in population growth rate help fight taboos such as safety.

Our ads for JOSH portray that mantra of “pleasure with a purpose” and “safety can be fun”. We highlight the importance on contraceptives and the need for behavior change in terms of hesitancy of people while purchasing condoms on a lighter note by adding an element of playfulness and humor to our campaigns. While people are busy criticizing JOSH’s ads for being over the edge or unethical, these ads serve a significant cause of subliminally registering the importance of using condoms in the viewer’s mind.

Mathira Khan has been at the center of our JOSH campaigns. Her strong personality has helped us make impactful ads. She as a celebrity has been very open to promoting the cause of family planning in Pakistan at different media platforms in her own capacity and through platforms provided by DKT Pakistan as well.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018