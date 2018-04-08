ISLAMABAD: The new official logo of the Pakistan International Airlines is being widely discussed.

PIA introduced a new logo showcasing the animal Markhor. However, the step has become a topic of discussion on social media.

Absolutely love the @Official_PIA brand new logo! Such an excellent upgrade. Let’s hope our government ensures that the majestic Markhor’s remain protected from hunters! Well done PIA. — Sarah N. Ahmad (@situationsarah) April 8, 2018

The new PIA logo looking kinda buff uno, let’s hope the insides of the planes are able to match it — نقاش🏞️ (@pvhxripapito) April 7, 2018

I like this new @Official_PIA design featuring markhor. It’s friendly and modern. Great work @Official_PIA CEO Cyan Rassoul! What do you think? Thrilled to see new airport #ISLAMABAD operational soon. I encourage @lufthansa to resume flights to Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/D3F8fdsHWY — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) April 7, 2018

Pakistan’s national carrier PIA has a makeover, adds national animal Markhor that can be found on the mountainous areas pic.twitter.com/lapQ4AKW9R — Faseeh Mangi (@FaseehMangi) April 6, 2018

President of PIA Musharraf Rasool Cyan had said, “Official logo of PIA has been changed with the image of national animal Markhor and administration of the national carrier constantly trying to achieve the target to make PIA a top of the list airline of the world.”

