New PIA logo becomes topic of discussion

April 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: The new official logo of the Pakistan International Airlines is being widely discussed.

PIA introduced a new logo showcasing the animal Markhor. However, the step has become a topic of discussion on social media.

President of PIA Musharraf Rasool Cyan had said, “Official logo of PIA has been changed with the image of national animal Markhor and administration of the national carrier constantly trying to achieve the target to make PIA a top of the list airline of the world.”


