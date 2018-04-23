MeToo takes Meesha’s twitter to another edge

KARACHI: Taking a look at Meesha Shafi’s initial twitter stats, the famous singer’s tweets sufficed a very average feedback from the followers.

Whereas, since she has placed harassment allegations on pop singer and actor Ali Zafar, her tweets have received immense reaction.

From getting somewhat 85 to 100 reactions per tweet, which were seemed pretty substandard considering her fame, her twitter game goes up on to 8 to 10k reactions per tweet.

Whereas, on the other hand, the reaction Ali Zafar had tweeted in response to Shafi’s allegations had more feedback than any of Meesha’s tweets ever.

“Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo,” she tweeted.

Singer, model and actor Meesha Shafi said Thursday that Ali Zafar sexually harassed her.

Zafar says he “categorically” denies the claims and will take legal action.

Even though a number of Pakistani celebrities came forward to talk about their experiences of child sexual abuse as part of the #MeToo movement, this is the first time that a celebrity has named someone.

Shafi is a prominent figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. She has also been vocal about human rights.

She voiced her support in favour of the #MeToo movement on social media.

Recently, she also featured in UN Women Pakistan’s campaign that aimed at raising awareness about violence against women.

