Mawra Hocane defends Salman Khan

KARACHI: After five-year jail sentence given to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, fans and celebrities in Pakistan and India have been expressing their support for the actor through social media.

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane also reacted to the verdict. She raised her voice for Salman on Twitter.

“In a world with no “NO” human rights, a great human being is being punished for killing an animal umpteen years ago under animal rights. Bash me all you want, but there’s something completely wrong about it.. mind you such human beings are our saving grace!” she tweeted.

The Jodhpur court today gave its verdict on the blackbuck poaching case.

While Salman Khan was found guilty by the court and handed a five-year jail term with a fine of Rs 10,000, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted.

Salman was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998 in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Salman was earlier acquitted in the case of possession of firearms with expired licenses.

