Do this now to protect your Facebook account

Even Zuckerberg has validated that Facebook can have an effect on the electoral campaigns of several countries.

Does this not speak words about the security of Facebook? The social media site has more than 2 billion users along with access to all your pictures, videos, comments, what you share, what you like, your location and other information regarding anything you do. Here’s how you can crack it and control your information from thinning out.

Step one: Filter your friends and place them into lists

This will help you share the limited amount of information you want with every individual that exists on your friends list. Adding close friends to the respective tab and “randomly acquainted desi-aunties” to restricted will help you narrow down your shared info.

Step Two: Limit your accessibility

This will help you to restrict access to your past and future posts. When clicked on the setting a warning appears to ask you to do this all at once rather than individually for every post, once this is done, it is safe to assume that no past evidence is left.

Further there are options that help you pick the audience who can contact you, allows you to limit friend requests and filter the messages you receive. You can also control who can look you up by using your contact detail and email, who can look up your timeline by name and if your timeline will link to search engines.

Step three: Be sure your browser security is on

Facebook has made secure browsing the default for all users. To confirm you’re using a secure connection whenever one is available, click the Security option in the left panel of Facebook’s Account Settings and make sure Secure Browsing is enabled.

The security settings also let you enable log-in notifications and approvals, and view and edit your recognized devices and active sessions. This helps in notifying you every time someone tries to log into your account. The option allows you to edit and remove a device that is not yours or has not been used to log in.

Step four: DO NOT allow your applications permissions

Facebook apps ask you for permissions and get access to all your information and they even get the ability to post statuses on your behalf.

