Do this now to protect your Facebook account

April 12, 2018
Syeda Sarah Hasan

Even Zuckerberg has validated that Facebook can have an effect on the electoral campaigns of several countries.
Does this not speak words about the security of Facebook? The social media site has more than 2 billion users along with access to all your pictures, videos, comments, what you share, what you like, your location and other information regarding anything you do. Here’s how you can crack it and control your information from thinning out.

Step one: Filter your friends and place them into lists
This will help you share the limited amount of information you want with every individual that exists on your friends list. Adding close friends to the respective tab and “randomly acquainted desi-aunties” to restricted will help you narrow down your shared info.

 

 

 

Step Two: Limit your accessibility
This will help you to restrict access to your past and future posts. When clicked on the setting a warning appears to ask you to do this all at once rather than individually for every post, once this is done, it is safe to assume that no past evidence is left.
Further there are options that help you pick the audience who can contact you, allows you to limit friend requests and filter the messages you receive. You can also control who can look you up by using your contact detail and email, who can look up your timeline by name and if your timeline will link to search engines.

 

Step three: Be sure your browser security is on
Facebook has made secure browsing the default for all users. To confirm you’re using a secure connection whenever one is available, click the Security option in the left panel of Facebook’s Account Settings and make sure Secure Browsing is enabled.
The security settings also let you enable log-in notifications and approvals, and view and edit your recognized devices and active sessions. This helps in notifying you every time someone tries to log into your account. The option allows you to edit and remove a device that is not yours or has not been used to log in.

Step four: DO NOT allow your applications permissions
Facebook apps ask you for permissions and get access to all your information and they even get the ability to post statuses on your behalf.


Published in Social Buzz

Story first published: 12th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

MNA Ramesh Lal seeks probe for offensive Facebook photo

April 11, 2018 11:55 pm

Facebook to take measures to protect ‘integrity’ of elections in Pakistan

April 11, 2018 4:02 pm

Facebook to offer ‘bounty’ for reporting data abuse

April 10, 2018 10:59 pm

D-Day for Facebook, Zuckerberg before skeptical lawmakers

April 10, 2018 8:53 pm

Facebook boss says made mistake ahead of Congress appearance

April 10, 2018 8:29 am

Finnish woman marries Pakistani ‘facebook friend’

April 9, 2018 3:02 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 11 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 11 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 11 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 11 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Minerwa Tahir

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.