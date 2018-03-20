‘Yellow Storm’ to strike again, hopes Darren Sammy

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy hopes his team will ‘rock the Gaddafi Stadium’ in Pakistan Super League’s first eliminator against Quetta Gladiators today.
Earlier, the West Indies cricketer tweeted “Destination Lahore” upon his arrival in Lahore.
.@darensammy88 is hoping for the #YellowStorm to strike again tonight against @TeamQuetta and for his team to bring victory when they take the field. #HumZalmi #HBLPSL pic.twitter.com/NIVHIS3edJ
— PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) March 20, 2018
In the PSL first eliminator, Quetta Gladiators will take on Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore.
The match will start at 1900 hours.
The second eliminator will be played between Karachi Kings and the winner of first eliminator game at the same venue tomorrow (Wednesday).
Islamabad United have already reached the final of the league, defeating Karachi Kings by eight wickets at Dubai.
Story first published: 20th March 2018