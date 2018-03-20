‘Yellow Storm’ to strike again, hopes Darren Sammy

March 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy hopes his team will ‘rock the Gaddafi Stadium’ in Pakistan Super League’s first eliminator against Quetta Gladiators today.

Earlier, the West Indies cricketer tweeted “Destination Lahore” upon his arrival in Lahore.



In the PSL first eliminator, Quetta Gladiators will take on Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore.

The match will start at 1900 hours.

The second eliminator will be played between Karachi Kings and the winner of first eliminator game at the same venue tomorrow (Wednesday).

Islamabad United have already reached the final of the league, defeating Karachi Kings by eight wickets at Dubai.

 
