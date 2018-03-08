Women’s Day: Pakistani women are marching for their rights

PHOTO: TWITTER

It’s International Women’s Day and Pakistani women are out on the streets.

They are marching for basic rights such as equality and justice. Karachi’s women also plan to carry pidarshahi ka janaza [funeral pyre of patriarchy].

Karachi’s Aurat March is happening at Frere Hall and no party or NGO is taking credit for organising. Instead, a group of women have joined hands and are calling themselves ‘Hum Aurtain’. Their demands include an end to violence against women and reproductive justice. ‘Hum Aurtain’ have funded the march through individual donations and have declined funding from any other source.

So far, Frere Hall has had speeches, music and dance. Mai Dhai was also there.

Dr Navin Haider, who faced sexual harassment at Karachi University, spoke about the two years in which she was denied justice.

Sindh University professor Arfana Mallah speaks about the power of women:

Pidarshahi ki deewarain giranay ka paigam, Dr. Arfana Mallah #AuratMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/wIcnVwzm30 — AuratMarch2018 (@AuratMarch2018) March 8, 2018

Before sunset, women will march on the streets around Frere Hall, carrying a symbolic funeral pyre of patriarchy.

Similar marches are taking place in Lahore and Islamabad.

And there are journalists at the march, too, sharing some real feminist thoughts.

We are here at #AuratMarch2018 in Karachi!!!

Come join us! pic.twitter.com/NJTpD4WyZp — Hamna Zubair (@hamnazubair) March 8, 2018

Karachi roars..

And Lahore says “Jub tak aurat tung rahay gi, jung rahay gi jung rahay gi” marching from Hamdard Hall, Lyton Road, onwards.

Nighat Dad amongst others leading the chants and raising the spirits and setting out our demands as we go along. #InternationalWomensDay #AuratMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/6UZ6Q4ffnq — Digital Rights (@DigitalRightsPK) March 8, 2018

Islamabad has its fair share of slogans.

Islamabad is roaring with a voice of active women #internationalwomensday2018 pic.twitter.com/o2cSg3XQE2 — Salman Khawaja (@Salman_Shared) March 8, 2018

Women of Pakistan have some basic demands.

Aai aai aurat aai, tharki teri shamat aai 😊 #AuratMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/YfvxAG3hBJ — Nosheen Ali (@nosheenali) March 8, 2018

They are challenging prevailing mindsets.

Story first published: 8th March 2018