Women’s Day: Pakistani women are marching for their rights

March 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Fashion & Life Style, Pakistan, Social Buzz
Be the first to comment!

PHOTO: TWITTER

It’s International Women’s Day and Pakistani women are out on the streets.

They are marching for basic rights such as equality and justice. Karachi’s women also plan to carry pidarshahi ka janaza [funeral pyre of patriarchy].

Karachi’s Aurat March is happening at Frere Hall and no party or NGO is taking credit for organising. Instead, a group of women have joined hands and are calling themselves ‘Hum Aurtain’. Their demands include an end to violence against women and reproductive justice. ‘Hum Aurtain’ have funded the march through individual donations and have declined funding from any other source.

So far, Frere Hall has had speeches, music and dance. Mai Dhai was also there.

Dr Navin Haider, who faced sexual harassment at Karachi University, spoke about the two years in which she was denied justice.

Sindh University professor Arfana Mallah speaks about the power of women:

Before sunset, women will march on the streets around Frere Hall, carrying a symbolic funeral pyre of patriarchy.

Similar marches are taking place in Lahore and Islamabad.

And there are journalists at the march, too, sharing some real feminist thoughts.

Karachi roars..

And Lahore says “Jub tak aurat tung rahay gi, jung rahay gi jung rahay gi” marching from Hamdard Hall, Lyton Road, onwards.

Islamabad has its fair share of slogans.

Women of Pakistan have some basic demands.

They are challenging prevailing mindsets.


Email This Post

Story first published: 8th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Women parliamentarians continue to prove their worth

March 8, 2018 1:08 pm

Police officer Nabila Kausar is tough on criminals

March 8, 2018 12:02 pm

Here’s how men can participate in Karachi’s first Aurat March

March 6, 2018 3:43 pm

Inter-uni basketball matches: Islamabad v Quetta

March 5, 2018 7:31 pm

Love ThySelf

March 5, 2018 10:28 am

Three to four wet spells likely in March

March 4, 2018 5:17 pm

 

Full Programs

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 08 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 07 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 07 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.