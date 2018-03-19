Watch: Samaaâ€™s special transmission #SpeakUp

Samaa TV has become the voice of victims of harassment in Karachi University. To highlight the issue, we broadcast three hour long special transmission titled â€˜Bolo, Daro Matâ€™ from 6 to 9 pm.
It was joined by Kiran Naz, Saadia Imam, Madiha Naqvi, Farah Iqrar, Kiran Aftab, Faryal Arif, Sonia Shahzad, besides the victim students, politicians and teachers.
During the transmission, we took live calls and comments from social media through our Facebook and Twitter handles.
Published in Pakistan, Social Buzz
Story first published: 19th March 2018