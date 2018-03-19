Watch: Samaaâ€™s special transmission #SpeakUp

March 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Samaa TV has become the voice of victims of harassment in Karachi University. To highlight the issue, we broadcast three hour long special transmission titled â€˜Bolo, Daro Matâ€™ from 6 to 9 pm.

It was joined by Kiran Naz, Saadia Imam, Madiha Naqvi, Farah Iqrar, Kiran Aftab, Faryal Arif, Sonia Shahzad, besides the victim students, politicians and teachers.

During the transmission, we took live calls and comments from social media through our Facebook and Twitter handles.
