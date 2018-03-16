SpeakUp becomes top trend on Twitter

KARACHI: The issue of harassment in Karachi University has registered itself on Twitter as top trend after Samaa highlighted the ordeal of students who said they were harassed by a teacher.

A KU student had said Wednesday that the professor offered to pass her with flying colours if she agreed to marry him. A day later, another student said he demanded to meet her alone. Other students have spoken of how he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.

The professor has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.

As protests underway at KU, vice-chancellor Dr Ajmal says the teacher will stay until allegations are proven in the inquiry committee.

“I have formed the inquiry committee. Until the report is in, I cannot comment further on the issue,” said Ajmal Khan, the VC, while speaking to Samaa TV.

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle has created a form for students to register their complaints of sexual harassment

It urged students not to delete any incriminating messages that could serve as evidence to support their complaint. The FIA has asked the Karachi University who complained of a professor harassing her to visit their office to record her statement.

