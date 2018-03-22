Quetta’s six-year-old impresses Shane Warne, Virat Kohli

Noor-ul-Arifeen
Quetta’s cricket prodigy has stunned world’s renowned spinner Shane Warne from Australia and ace Indian batsman Virat Kohli with his amazing bowling talent in the sport.
A video of the six-year-old Eli Mikal took social media by storm. The boy can bowl in five different styles of the leg break.
The child can pose a threat to any batsman with his quality bowling.
Dear Eli, your bowling looks fantastic, keep up the great work & thankyou for your kind words ! 👍 https://t.co/gosvIHHv9I
— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 28, 2018
The aspiring cricketer and his family are excited with the accolades showered by the international players. The boy wants to make a career in cricket.
