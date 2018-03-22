Quetta’s six-year-old impresses Shane Warne, Virat Kohli

March 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




Noor-ul-Arifeen
Quetta’s cricket prodigy has stunned world’s renowned spinner Shane Warne from Australia and ace Indian batsman Virat Kohli with his amazing bowling talent in the sport.

A video of the six-year-old Eli Mikal took social media by storm. The boy can bowl in five different styles of the leg break.


The child can pose a threat to any batsman with his quality bowling.




The aspiring cricketer and his family are excited with the accolades showered by the international players. The boy wants to make a career in cricket.

Published in Social Buzz

Story first published: 22nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

ISPR denies report of meeting between Army Chief, Punjab CM

March 20, 2018 10:59 am

Social media voice disappointment over Qalandars

March 9, 2018 9:13 am

Facebook, social media blocked amid communal riots

March 7, 2018 10:03 pm

Sri Lanka blocks social media amid riots

March 7, 2018 6:51 pm

We Are Pakistan!

March 1, 2018 10:24 am

Alarming: Online sale of narcotics in Karachi

February 24, 2018 12:58 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 March 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 21 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 21 March 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 21 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.