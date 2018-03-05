PTI’s Chaudhry Sarwar says he “gave up British nationality”

Chaudhry Sarwar, who won the Senate election on PTI’s ticket, said he gave up British nationality when he became the Punjab governor in 2013.

He tweeted: “Absolute baseless allegations circulating on the media that I am a dual national. I gave up my British nationality when I became the Governor of Punjab in 2013. I am now only a Pakistani passport holder.”

The Supreme ordered on Monday the Election Commission of Pakistan to withhold notifications announcing the victory of senators-elect with dual nationality.

Hearing a suo motu case regarding dual nationality held by civil servants, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar asked about how many senators possessed dual nationality. The attorney-general (AG) told the court that four senators-elect, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chaudhry Sarwar, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s sister Sadia Abbasi, Nuzhat Sadiq and Haroon Akhtar, possessed dual nationality.

Story first published: 5th March 2018