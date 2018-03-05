PTI’s Chaudhry Sarwar says he “gave up British nationality”

March 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Chaudhry Sarwar, who won the Senate election on PTI’s ticket, said he gave up British nationality when he became the Punjab governor in 2013.

He tweeted: “Absolute baseless allegations circulating on the media that I am a dual national. I gave up my British nationality when I became the Governor of Punjab in 2013. I am now only a Pakistani passport holder.”

The Supreme ordered on Monday the Election Commission of Pakistan to withhold notifications announcing the victory of senators-elect with dual nationality.

Hearing a suo motu case regarding dual nationality held by civil servants, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar asked about how many senators possessed dual nationality. The attorney-general (AG) told the court that four senators-elect, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chaudhry Sarwar, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s sister Sadia Abbasi, Nuzhat Sadiq and Haroon Akhtar, possessed dual nationality.

