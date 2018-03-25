PSLFinalInKarachi trends worldwide

KARACHI: The PSL final in Karachi has certainly made waves around the world as #PSLFinalInKarachi became the second most popular trend in the world while the match was being played.

It was a historic occasion indeed as cricket finally returned to Karachi after nine years. In the presence of heavily armed guards and security officials, international cricketers arrived at National Stadium of Karachi to play the final.

VVIPs attended the event to support the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

cricket k sath sath apni young generation k sath chit chat on tweeter…enjoying..no siyasi tweet today..#PSLFinalinKarachi — Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (@ShkhRasheed) March 25, 2018

Psl lovers in Pakistan Youth in Darra Adam Khel tribal area using battery to power their cell phone, for watching #PSLFinalinKarachi. @OfficialPSL20T #PSLFinalinKarachi pic.twitter.com/cSVK6rtYcU — Malik Idrees (@MalikIdrees922) March 25, 2018

At Karachi Central Jail, watching #PSLFinalinKarachi pic.twitter.com/beMNReyTKk — Syed Ali Raza Abidi (@abidifactor) March 25, 2018

If u are fed up with all the recent activities happening in the test matches, then put on the @thePSLt20 FINAL which is about to start. U will enjoy it 😁#PSLFinalinKarachi #PSL2018 @KarachiKingsARY — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) March 25, 2018

