#PSLFinalInKarachi trends worldwide

March 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

KARACHI: The PSL final in Karachi has certainly made waves around the world as #PSLFinalInKarachi became the second most popular trend in the world while the match was being played. 

It was a historic occasion indeed as cricket finally returned to Karachi after nine years. In the presence of heavily armed guards and security officials, international cricketers arrived at National Stadium of Karachi to play the final.

VVIPs attended the event to support the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.


Published in PSL 2018, Social Buzz, Sports

Story first published: 25th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

VVIPs witness Islamabad-Peshawar PSL final clash

March 25, 2018 10:22 pm

Pakistan to become South Asia’s industrial hub after CPEC completion: Ahsan

March 25, 2018 10:16 pm

Bilawal Bhutto, CM Sindh watch PSL final in Karachi

March 25, 2018 9:58 pm

Afghanistan thrash Windies to win World Cup qualifying final

March 25, 2018 8:57 pm

‘Chacha Cricket’ charges up crowd at PSL final – Watch

March 25, 2018 8:42 pm

Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi to clinch PSL 2018 crown

March 25, 2018 7:55 pm

 

Full Programs

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018
Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.